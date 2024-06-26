The Tern Quick Haul compact electric cargo bike goes Long

Renowned electric cargo bike brand Tern has reimagined its compact cargo bike, the Tern Quick Haul, into a longer (but still compact) option. It’s called the Quick Haul Long, and the brand claims it is the “next evolution of the compact cargo bike.”
The original Quick Haul, released two years ago, was aimed at being smaller than conventional e-cargo bikes, but also cheaper. It looks like Tern is sticking with the cheaper (although that word is of course relative) with a price of £3,500.
We’ve had a good old go and you can read Dave’s thoughts on it here. It's made to Tern's usual high standards and we reckon it'll be enough cargo bike for a lot of people - but what does the spec look like and will it find a space in the market?
The Tern Quick Haul Long
At first glance it might just look like a slightly longer version of the Quick Haul - and in essence, that’s what it is.
It has a maximum gross vehicle weight of 190kg, and the rear rack can support two children or an adult. It’s powered by Bosch’s Cargo Line motor instead of the Performance Line found its shorter sibling.
Interestingly, the brand specifically mentions that, “for riders who previously opted for discount models, Quick Haul Long offers an attractive alternative.” This suggests that Tern is recognising that while premium e-cargo bikes definitely have their place, more affordable options are increasing in popularity.
Commenting on the launch, Tern Team Captain, Josh Hon, said: “The compact cargo bike category came about when we launched the GSD in 2018. Customers loved how such a small little bike could handle so many tasks typically done by car. Since then, we’ve learned a lot about how to make cargo bikes even better, and we applied those insights to the Quick Haul Long. The bike retains the GSD's core features but it comes at a more accessible price, without compromising safety or reliability.”
The bike stands upright to make it easier to store in smaller spaces, and can be adjusted to fit a range of riders between 155-185cm (5ft 1in to 6ft 1in) in height. It’s also compatible with Tern’s accessories, and has been tested to meet Germany’s new national testing standard for cargo bikes – the DIN79010.
It’s priced at £3,500 and bikes are expected to arrive in Europe and North America in August. Here's another link to our review.