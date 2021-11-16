The Streek e-cargo trike is built around a new way of carrying stuff

It’s not quite ready to go into production yet, but we couldn’t help but report on the Streek Active Cargo Trike and its striking approach to moving cargo.
The Streek’s been in development for a while now – news stories on the website span several years’ worth of trade show appearances.
Japan-based Stroke Design certainly seem committed to the idea though. A fifth prototype is on the way and there are references to this one finally being the basis for a production version.
Stroke believe that pedal-assisted light electric vehicles – with no need for a driving licence – are a simple and obvious option for urban mobility.
From this starting point, they’ve added an idiosyncratic cargo-carrying mechanism to create a more practical vehicle.
Japan’s road traffic laws state that two- and three-wheeled bicycles mustn’t exceed 60cm in width, which is why it’s perhaps a bit narrower than you’d expect.
Twin front wheels lower the centre of gravity and also mean that the trike can stand on its own. Power is from a 250W motor with a 374Wh battery.
“It can be a business partner for delivery or mobile sales, a versatile tool for everyday life or a load-carrying companion for sports and outdoor activities like camping or fishing,” say Stroke.
It seems like they’re still refining some of their ideas. They’ve come up with one way to transport a child, for example, but are exploring whether it could be possible to carry two smaller children.
The Streek’s supposed to be out this year with a reference price of 350,000 Japanese yen (around £2,250).