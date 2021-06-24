The Skeleton e-bike concept is inspired by human bone structure

We’re suckers for a somewhat out-there e-bike design concept. (Here's a "Dyson" one. And a "Tesla" one.) This latest one from industrial designer Gary Liao from Taiwan draws its inspiration from human bones. Not in any way concealing this, he’s called it the Skeleton.
“There are different hardness and shapes of human bone,” writes Liao. “The structure was built according to its function and shaped organically. A hollow bone pillar has equal strength to a solid pillar and weighs less.”
Yanko Design reports that the Skeleton is pitched as a commuter e-bike. Liao says the riding position would be an upright one akin to that of a Dutch bike (albeit this one doesn’t have a step-through frame).
He also say this is why he went for 20-inch wheels, because they’re more suitable for, “the stop and go traffic in big cities,” and make for a more manoeuvrable bike.
Another striking feature of the Skeleton (other than its bony look) is that it would feature a belt drive and mid-motor inside the frame.
There’s also a very specific design element where you’re able to carry a 15-inch briefcase (or maybe a laptop) within a split top tube.