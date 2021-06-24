Ad header

The Skeleton e-bike concept is inspired by human bone structure

by Jun 24 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
2 comments
Skeleton.jpg
Skeleton.jpg, by Gary Liao

Anyone fancy transporting their briefcase inside their bike frame?

We’re suckers for a somewhat out-there e-bike design concept. (Here's a "Dyson" one. And a "Tesla" one.) This latest one from industrial designer Gary Liao from Taiwan draws its inspiration from human bones. Not in any way concealing this, he’s called it the Skeleton.

“There are different hardness and shapes of human bone,” writes Liao. “The structure was built according to its function and shaped organically. A hollow bone pillar has equal strength to a solid pillar and weighs less.”

Skeleton battery.jpg
Skeleton battery.jpg, by Gary Liao


Yanko Design reports that the Skeleton is pitched as a commuter e-bike. Liao says the riding position would be an upright one akin to that of a Dutch bike (albeit this one doesn’t have a step-through frame).

He also say this is why he went for 20-inch wheels, because they’re more suitable for, “the stop and go traffic in big cities,” and make for a more manoeuvrable bike.

Another striking feature of the Skeleton (other than its bony look) is that it would feature a belt drive and mid-motor inside the frame.

There’s also a very specific design element where you’re able to carry a 15-inch briefcase (or maybe a laptop) within a split top tube.

Skeleton briefcase.jpg
Skeleton briefcase.jpg, by Gary Liao

2 comments

1 hour 14 min ago

Love to see the belt that runs on that chain ring.

2 hours 7 min ago

But why does it have a crank lifted from the 80/90's?

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Eskute Wayfarer
Eskute Wayfarer
Good for a cheap bike, with solid build and decent power
2021 Canyon Grail:ON CF 7.0
MATE City+
Benno RemiDemi 9D
Riverside 540e