The Scott Silence eRide is a 14.5kg, mid-motor urban e-bike, but it comes at a price

Bike brand Scott has released a new urban bike, named the Silence eRide. The bike is a flat bar, front rack equipped city bike with a carbon fibre frame. It is powered by a TQ mid-drive motor, and has a price tag of just shy of £7k.
There's no denying it's a premium product, and in an already saturated urban/commuting market, it may appeal to those with deep pockets looking for something sleek and lightweight for their journeys across town. If you want to see what else is out there, have a read of our guide to the best electric commuting bikes.
Scott Silence eRide
The new urban offering from Scott is undeniably nice to look at. It's sleek, with smooth lines and an undeniable bit of flair about it. It reminds me of the LeMond Prolog or the BMC 257 AMP AL TWO, although admittedly it costs a little bit more. The Scott Silence eRide is priced at £6,899 so it's definitely within the premium range of urban e-bikes. So what do you get for your money?
First up is the TQ HPR-50 mid-drive motor. It's one of the most lightweight units on the market, and offers up to 50Nm of torque. This is paired with a 360Wh battery and the option of adding on a 160Wh range extender.
The frame weighs a claimed 1.2kg, and is constructed out of carbon fibre - the entire bike is claimed to weigh just 14.5kg. The frame has been designed around stiffness, particularly on the bottom side of the frame where the pedalling forces are applied. Near contact patches such as the seatpost and bars, the carbon layering distribution is different to enhance comfort.
Why is it called the 'Silence'?
It's pretty self-explanatory as to why the bike is called what it is. Essentially, it's because the TQ motor is pretty damn quiet. This same system weighs just 1.8kg, and has a diameter of just 8cm. The compactness is partially due to the usage of a harmonic gear system, which also helps to keep the motor noise to a minimum.
The TQ system is controlled through a small screen integrated in the top tube, and a phone mount on the bars allows you to connect your phone to the bike and utilise the TQ e-bike app. From there you can customise ride modes and all the usual tidbits that make an e-bike smart.
Elsewhere you get integrated cables, which look great but might cause your mechanic a headache, with the one-piece Syncros Creston UC IC combination handlebar. You also get a Lezyne e65 front light, Syncros rear light, and a front rack for carrying your luggage (up to 7kg). Mudguards, a kickstand and an "e-bike specific saddle" are also included.
In terms of gears, the Silence eRide uses SRAM Rival's XPLR AXS 12-speed electronic groupset and SRAM hydraulic disc brakes. The wheels are complemented by Schwalbe Super Moto Performance 40mm tyres, so you'd expect them to soak up some of the road buzz of urban Britain.
The bike will be available in five sizes, ranging from 49(XS) to 58(XL) and can be pre-ordered from the Scott website now for the sum of £6,899.
