The Podride e-bike has four wheels and a roof to keep you dry

If you struggle to bike to work when the weather is doing its worst, look no further than PodRide... an e-bike with four wheels that is fully covered to protect you from the elements!
The solar powered e-bike with unlimited range
From the outside the PodRide looks like a tiny car, but inside its pedal-assisted with a fully cushioned seat: "It's like a sofa on wheels. Who'd have thunk cycling could be so god darn comfortable?", say PodRide.
The weatherproofing is courtesy of the retractable roof, and despite its diminutive appearance PodRide is a bit of a Tardis with space for cargo in the back; you can also attach a trailer for carrying larger loads or children.
There is a 250 watt mid-drive motor for European customers, and PodRide are also working on a 500 watt version for the North American market. The weight of the prototype is 70kg, but PodRide say they hope production units will be about 10-20kg lighter.
The tyres and build are mad to handle paved or dirt roads for commuting or weekend adventures, with disc brakes front and rear, internal hub gears and up to 60km of range.
Podride began crowdfunding way back in 2016, and after long delays they say a production version will finally go on sale in mid 2020; a three-wheeled version will also be available about a year after the four-wheeled PodRide starts shipping, and prices for both are still TBC. Head over to the PodRide website for more info.