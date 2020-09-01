The future of urban transport? Canyon launch concept vehicle and two new city e-bikes

As well as launching two new e-bikes, Canyon have revealed what they claim could be the future of urban transport... a four-wheeled mini 'capsule' that bridges the gap between bike and electric car to tempt those who wouldn't ride a bike out of their bigger, more harmful standard motor vehicles.
Could this self-charging battery revolutionise e-bikes?
Those opposed to a move away from car-dominated streets often cite the weather as a reason for the public's refusal to adopt emission-free transport like bicycles... and Canyon realise this, designing their concept vehicle to be fully sealed when the rider wants it to be, with the option to slide open the capsule forward along two rails to let the breeze in.
There's even enough space to seat a child or a full week's worth of groceries, and entry/exit is made easy by sliding the capsule even further forward. The rider sits in a position similar to a recumbent bike, laid back with their feet on the pedals. It would be manoeuvred using "intuitive side stick steering", with two joysticks positioned by the rider’s left and right hips to turn the vehicle: "The result is a comfortable and agile system that makes commuting safe and simple all while keeping the rider protected from the elements", claim Canyon.
Designed to "seamlessly jump from the street to the bike lane", the low emission vehicle would have two modes: one that would allow it to be ridden at speeds of up to 60km/h on the road with a 2000Wh dual motor system, and another for bike paths that would see the motor(s) cut out at 25km/h as is standard for e-bikes in the UK and the EU. Whether this would be street legal or not is another matter, as it would clearly be difficult to police if such vehicles were to become popular.
Canyon say the range would be around 150km, and the total weight of the vehicle would be around 95kg. Dimensions of 83cm x 101cm x 23cm means the road space taken up is not much more than a two-wheeled bicycle, and the finished product - if and when that happens, will be complete with windscreen wipers, a heating system, headlights and a seatbelt. There's no mention of mirrors, although you'd think that would be a sensible idea.
So, could this actually become a reality? Canyon are confident, and say a physical concept will be exhibited at their Koblenz showroom... we'll be following the developments with great interest!
New urban e-bikes
Canyon impressed us with the launch of the Roadlite:ON 'fitness' e-bike models last year, and now they've unveiled two new urban warriors for commuting and running errands in style. The Precede:ON has fully integrated cable routing, and is "designed for any city scenario", claim Canyon. All models in the range are equipped with Bosch Performance Line CX motors, kicking out 85 Nm of torque even with 30kg of luggage on the bike or with a trailer. The cockpit is full carbon, there's powerful lighting courtesy of Supernova plus a Bosch Kiox display... a Knog bell is also thrown in for good measure.
There are step-over and step-through variants, with prices starting at £3,999 for the Precede:ON CF 8. At the top end, the Precede:ON CF 9 is £4,699.
The Commuter:ON is touted as the lightest city e-bike in its class, at a claimed 17.6kg for a medium frame. It gets the Fazua Evation motor system, a sturdy aluminium frame and once more, cabling is completely hidden. The Commuter:ON's cockpit has a hidden spacer that allows for ergonomic adjustments, while keeping things very clean. Built in lights run off the bike's battery so they won't ever run out so long as your battery is charged, with a LightSkin Ultra Mini illuminating the path ahead and a Supernova E3 Tail Light 2 helping you to be seen at the rear.
The Commuter:ON is available in one spec level, priced at £3,099 for the unisex and WMN versions with navy blue, 'champagne' and red colourways available.
For more info on the bikes, you can head over to Canyon's website... and on the curious new concept vehicle, do you think it has a place on our roads and bike paths? Let us know what you think in the comments as always!