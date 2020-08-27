Could this self-charging battery revolutionise e-bikes? NDB's nano-diamond creation could last years without needing to be charged

Running out of battery mid-ride is one of the most annoying things that can happen to an e-biker (second only to dreaded punctures)... but imagine never having to charge your bike ever! If the US tech company NDB are to be believed, soon e-bikes, phones and electric cars might be capable of lasting decades without needing to charge, thanks to their revolutionary self-charging nano-diamond battery that has just completed two proof of concept tests.
The breakthrough could not only revolutionise the way we use technology, but also have huge environmental implications if it's ever rolled out successfully. NDB say that modern life relies heavily on mobile battery powered devices, ranging from phones to transportation. As conventional batteries generate waste, there's a huge gap in the market for a more sustainable method of producing electric power. That's where NDB come in, as they claim their "diamond-based diamond-based alpha, beta, and neutron voltaic battery" ticks off both the long life and green energy boxes, while overcoming limitations of existing energy creation and distribution solutions. It's made from recycled nuclear waste using NDB's nanotechnology, and when it eventually does run out or stop being used, it will break down into "harmless by-products".
The proprietary nanostructure also allows for an enhanced device performance, say NDB, and advanced safety features that cover off radiation, thermal and mechanical aspects.
Essentially, what NDB are offering is a mini electric generator, that could power devices hundreds of thousands of times over without ever having to plug it in. It will also be far more cost-effective, with NDB saying their battery could even be cheaper than lithium batteries, the battery type of choice for pretty much all e-bike manufacturers nowadays.
While NDB don't specifically mention that the tech could be used for e-bikes, they say it can be applied to any shape and made to custom sizes, and that automotive vehicles will be one of the primary applications. They say: "NDB is ideally positioned to contribute and lead change in this industry by addressing the primary bottleneck in EV vehicles, the battery, one that can last as long as the vehicle’s does."
If it can work for electric cars, it sounds like there's no reason it can't work for e-bikes. NDB also claim the battery will be pretty much indestructible and totally safe in the event of a crash, so there's zero chance of a battery explosion. The technology can also be applied to industry, defence, medical technology and aerospace, according to NDB.
Is it all too good to be true? Will you soon be riding an e-bike you never have to charge, navigating your route with a smartphone or GPS that won't ever need to be plugged in for the rest of your life either? We'll be following the development of this super-battery with interest, hoping that one day we'll all own e-bikes that won't run out of juice for a few thousand years! In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments as always and check out the NDB website here.