The Dolas Defender 250 e-bike has three wheels, three motors and a colossal battery

We’re not sure where to start with the Dolas Defender 250. Everything about it is intriguing. From the triple motor setup, to the three inline wheels, and then throw in the fact that it’s also a tandem e-bike – we had to double check it wasn’t 1st April.
This isn't the first e-tandem we've seen, with the Moustache Samedi 27x2 making an appearance in 2016, and the Veo Apollo last year. But this is one of the first with three wheels. So what is going on with the Dolas Defender 250?
What’s the deal with the Dolas Defender 250?
According to the German manufacturer, the bike is designed to be “perfect for you whether you want to ride around town, cruise down bumpy country roads or go on off-road adventures.” That’s quite a bold statement, but one e-bike brands often make when launching a new model.
Looking at the specs, before we dive into how bizarre this thing looks, it’s pretty well packed. You get three 250W, 48V brushless hub motors (one in each wheel), and possibly the largest battery we’ve seen on an e-bike, at 2544Wh. Dolas claims this can provide a range of up to 180km, which isn’t that impressive – but there’s a reason. This ‘bike’, or should we technically say ‘trike’, weighs 78kg. This isn’t something you’ll be lugging around public transport or up and down stairs.
The Defender 250 comes with a 250kg maximum load capacity, and there is a substantial rear rack behind the second seat for storage. This second seat is also removable. So if you get fed up of riding with your partner or friend, you can simply remove their option to get back on the bike.
It's important to note that the 'tandem' aspect of this trike is somewhat questionable. The rear set of pedals look to be more like footrests, rather than on axles with any ability to rotate - so it eppears the rear seat is more of a passenger area than anything that requires active pedalling.
For comfort, you get 4” fat bike tyres on the 20” wheels, and an ‘intelligent suspension system’ which uses a shock inside the rear tube (the bit that looks like scaffolding) to move with the bike and absorb bumps for the rider(s).
Beyond this, there’s an 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes on each wheel with 203mm, 180mm and 180mm rotors from front to rear.
Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure if the model will be available to riders in the UK, or the release date, but for our European friends they will be able to get hold of the model for €4,650 plus shipping.