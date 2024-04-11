The Cube Nuroad Hybrid isn't that kind of hybrid

Cube has a habit of calling a lot of their e-bikes some sort of Hybrid, without them actually being that type of bike. And, they’ve done it again, with the Nuroad Hybrid, a brand new “go-anywhere” electric gravel bike. Interestingly, it’s one of the first e-gravel bikes we’ve seen with Bosch’s latest motor – the SX.
We were at the launch of the Bosch SX motor last year, and whilst there’s been plenty of lightweight eMTBs showing their faces with it, the gravel sector hasn’t been as quick an adopter as we perhaps expected.
Nonetheless, the Cube Nuroad Hybrid certainly looks the part, so let’s dive into what we know about this latest arrival.
The specs
It’s a pretty lightweight thing, this Nuroad Hybrid. Cube claims it weighs 12.9kg, which is not bad for a gravel bike, let alone one with a mid-drive motor and 400Wh battery in it.
The motor in question is the aforementioned lightweight Bosch SX system. This tops out at 55Nm of torque, and has some pretty intuitive riding modes that make it especially good for gravel rides. It comes with a 400Wh battery but there’s an option to include the 250Wh range extender.
The frame is carbon fibre, of Cube’s proprietary formulation (C:62 carbon) which weighs less than 2kg including the forks. Those forks can run up to 50mm tyres – apparently even with mudguards fitted, which bodes well for nine out of the 12 months of the year in Britain.
You’ve got rear carrier mounts, front mounts and fork mounts, so it sounds like it could be a pretty capable bikepacking steed if that floats your boat. If you want to send it through the streets and ride it to work, you can also mount a kickstand.
You get five models to choose from, each differ in terms of groupset, and accessories. Some are aimed more at the commuter and come with mudguards and the like, whereas the lightweight racey specs are aimed at those wanting a speedy gravel machine.
Prices start from £3,599 and the bikes are available to buy now.