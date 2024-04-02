The Big Issue’s e-bike share scheme pulled from Aberdeen as operator deems it "not financially viable"

The Big Issue’s e-bike share scheme has been pulled from Aberdeen due to funding issues.
The scheme, launched in the city in 2022 thanks to a partnership between The Big Issue and Norwegian mobility firm Sharebike, involved recruiting and retraining people who were previously unemployed.
The project was first announced in 2020 and a trial in Bristol began in February 2022. The long-term ambition was to roll out nationwide, but the scheme was paused a few months later due to, “extensive and relentless levels of vandalism.”
The Big Issue said Sharebike had pulled out of Aberdeen due to problems attracting funding, as well as the bikes suffering vandalism, according to the BBC.
In a statement, The Big Issue’s Paul Cheal said: “We hoped that the first scheme in Bristol might lead to a nationwide roll-out but this launch was scuppered by vandalism and so the e-bikes were moved to Aberdeen.
"While this also saw some vandalism, unfortunately attracting ongoing funding has proved problematic and Sharebike have decided that the scheme is not financially viable."
The Big Issue said it was offering assistance to three members of staff who are potentially affected by the news.
A council spokesperson told The P&J: “Big Issue Sharebike informed council officers that it wished to pull out of the contract, however, we are working with them to engage a new private company to take over the contract.
“The council understands it was part of a decision made by Sharebike, a Norwegian-based company, to withdraw from the UK market and not a reflection of the Aberdeen scheme which has been operating well.”
