“High risk” Gin e-bike chargers seized and destroyed by UK customs

A batch of imported e-bike chargers intended for use with Gin e-bikes has been rejected at the border and destroyed by customs officials. According to the Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS), the products presented, “a high risk of fire and explosion.”
Gin is a UK company, based in Reading, selling a budget hybrid e-bike. As well as a road legal 250W version, the brand also sells a 500W version that would be illegal on UK roads without first being registered as a moped. The shipment of chargers originated in China.
According to an OPSS product safety report: “The product presents a high risk of fire and explosion as the transformer is of a poor build quality and does not meet the requirements for creepage and clearance. Additionally, the fuse in the plug does not contain a ballast and is considered counterfeit.”
According to the OPSS, the products did not meet the requirements of the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008 or the Plugs & Sockets (Safety) Regulations 1994 and were therefore rejected and destroyed.
Commenting on the matter, a Gin spokesperson said that safety and quality were “the pillars of our business” and that the brand was taking steps to ensure customers were not left with unsafe chargers.
“Recently, we encountered an issue regarding a batch of chargers that were seized by customs due to certification concerns. Upon inspection, it was found that 10 chargers from this batch were not certified and therefore deemed inappropriate for use with our bikes.
“We want to reassure our customers and partners that these uncertified chargers have already been recalled and disposed of by the customs authority. We had anticipated this outcome and have been working diligently to address the situation.
“Furthermore, we have already initiated direct outreach to all customers who may have received chargers from this batch. We are actively regulating the situation by offering replacements or alternative solutions to ensure that no one is inconvenienced or left without a safe and certified charger.”
The brand also says that it has, “implemented enhanced checks in our supply chain to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.”
