Big Issue e-bike share arrives in Bristol

The Big Issue ShareBike scheme that was first announced in 2020 is finally getting underway with an initial trial in Bristol. The project will involve the recruitment and retraining of people who were previously unemployed to run it.
The last we heard – almost a year ago – the Big Issue’s dockless e-bike share scheme appeared set for a launch in Aberdeen.
It seems the project may have been hit by the kinds of supply issues that have been affecting e-bike retailers however.
In a recent statement, the Big Issue cited, “frustrating manufacturer and supply chain delays,” to explain why it has only now taken delivery of 420 branded e-bikes.
These bikes have started appearing in Bristol where there are plans to recruit 10 workers to carry out repairs and manage the programme. All employees will be paid a living wage.
Proceeds from the schemes will go towards helping previously unemployed people back into work.
Longer-term, the Big Issue is hoping to operate in towns and cities throughout the UK.
The bikes can be hired via the Big Issue e-bike app. Monthly subscription costs £19.95 a month for unlimited rides up to 10 minutes per ride and 20p per minute beyond that to a maximum of £12 a day.
There is also a pay-as-you-go option which requires a £10 deposit and 50p to get started. This costs 20p per minute up to a maximum of £12 a day.
For more information about the scheme, visit bigissue.bike.