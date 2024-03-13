Ad header

The Ado Air 28 is now available with a heftier motor

by Mar 13 2024
Latest model features Bafang 2-speed automatic gear system

Popular budget brand Ado has recently announced a significant upgrade to its belt-drive Air 28 step-through e-bike. The latest Pro version will feature aluminium mudguards, integrated lights and a Bafang H700 2-speed automatic hub motor. 

The original Ado Air 28 left a positive impression on our reviewer when tested in October last year. However, there were minor concerns, such as the Mivice motor feeling slightly lacklustre and the single-speed gearing limiting pedalling above the assist cut-off threshold.

The introduction of the new Bafang H700 motor looks set to overcome these issues. With its 40Nm peak torque and an innovative integrated automatic dual-speed system that adjusts the gearbox ratio based on the vehicle's speed, this motor promises to make the Air 28 more adaptable to varying terrain.

Beyond the motor, the Air 28 Pro also gets aluminium mudguards, a new integrated light system, and indicators.

The bike retains its hydraulic disc brakes and colour display, but the 345Wh battery pack can now be boosted with the optional 201Wh range-extender battery, extending the claimed range to 160km.

These new upgrades should broaden the appeal of the Ado Air 28, making it more viable in slightly hillier terrain.

The Ado Air Pro is available to pre-order for €1699 (£1,450) 

 

