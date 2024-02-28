Tenways releases new urban electric bike with own-brand motor and a boost button

Dutch electric bike brand Tenways has released a new urban e-bike – the CGO009. The most interesting part of this new release is the introduction of Tenways’ proprietary technology to the bike. For the CGO009 the brand has developed its own rear hub motor, which it says is its most powerful yet.
At Ebiketips we’ve tested a few Tenways bikes and found them to be high value offerings for the prices. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting our hands on the CGO009 any time soon as it’s not yet available for UK consumers. However, the use of proprietary tech does make this a rather interesting proposition from the brand – and at €2,399 for our European friends, look to be in for a treat.
In a statement on the launch, the brand said: “This e-bike is much more about what we want to design and build rather than what parts we can find on the market to do the job.”
From first glance it almost gives off early VanMoof aesthetics, with the swept back bars and the streamlined frame. The CGO009 comes with a Tenways designed C9 rear hub motor, and a maximum torque of 45Nm. It also comes with a boost button, which can help when quick accelerations are needed.
Tenways also claims it offers a range of up to 60 miles (100km) from its 374Wh battery. It’s a single-speed design, with a Gates Carbon Belt drive in place of a chain. 55Mm tyres are pretty wide for an urban bike, let alone most gravel bikes, but it looks like Tenways is prioritising comfort with the CGO009. The bike also comes with a gel saddle from Selle Royale – although that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.
Adding to the cleaner aeshetic, Tenways has gone for a clutter-free handlebar, with “screenless dash controls”. Needless to say, this isn’t a bike for a data junkie. It’s available in midnight black, olive green and ice blue colourways, and will be available in Europe from February. We’re holding out hope that the bike will be made available to UK customers at a later date.