Swytch MAX+ e-bike conversion kit brings a rear hub motor option

The latest incarnation of the Swytch e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled. As well as offering a fair bit more battery capacity, the Swytch MAX+ will also feature a front light and the option of installing a rear hub motor.
The Swytch kit comes in two main forms at the minute: The AIR and MAX, where the battery attaches to your bike’s handlebars; and the GO, where it velcros onto the frame.
The latest version is, on the face of it, an even bigger version of the AIR/MAX, but unlike the distinction between those two predecessors, this update is not simply a matter of increased battery capacity – although that is a significant aspect.
The most visible change is that the front of the power pack now sports a ring light. This is billed as an “omni-direction be-seen light” so it’s a visibility feature really. There’s also a USB-C port on the back, so you can charge your phone from it.
More practical updates include compatibility with thru-axles and the option of installing a rear hub motor instead of the front wheel motor Swytch has historically been built around. The rear hub motor has an integrated pedal sensor, meaning one less component to install.
The MAX+ also promises “even more range” – although we haven’t seen specifics beyond a claim that it will provide up to six times the range of the 98Wh Swytch AIR. (The standard MAX is 188Wh.) This will be good for “up to 60 miles” according to the Swytch website.
The first batch of stock is expected to ship in January for a price of £999 – although judging by the website, it looks like this has sold out. You can sign up to a waiting list for more information in the meantime. As ever with Swytch, there’ll be the option of reduced pricing if you’re prepared to wait a few months longer for delivery.