Swytch Go is the brand’s most affordable e-bike conversion kit (if you're prepared to wait for it)

by May 22 2024
Swytch Go new battery design.jpg, by Swytch

New kit is finally out and provides a (claimed) range of up to 60 miles

E-bike conversion kit brand Swytch has officially launched its latest offering: the Swytch Go. We previously reported on the Go ‘pre-launch’ back in September, and it looks like they’re finally available for purchase.

The Go kit collection spans varying battery sizes, but prices start at £299 for those happy to join a waiting list. For those wanting a Go kit now, however, you’ll have to fork out £599.

Swytch Go new battery made to fit different internal frame angles.jpg

 

Go Go Go

There are three options to choose from: the Go, Go+ and Go++. As you can probably imagine, the ‘+’ denotes the size of the battery, with the more ‘+’s, the more capacity.

The Go battery (187Wh) offers a claimed range of up to 20 miles, the Go+ (310Wh) up to 40, and the Go++ (378Wh) over 60.

The Go also moves away from the handlebar-mounted system seen in previous Swytch kits, like the Swytch Air, instead, opting for a more subtle frame-mounted approach. It’s attached to the frame using velcro straps, and there’s just a single cable to worry about connecting/disconnecting.

> Best e-bike conversion kits

Main Swytch Go components.JPG


It still uses a wheel mounted hub motor, so you’ll need to make sure your frame is compatible with the kit. Swytch is offering options for 26in and 700c wheels. Unfortunately that does mean there is no Brompton-friendly option like there was with the previous models.

The new Go Kit might take a little bit longer than the Air handlebar options to fit or remove from your bike, but an extra 20 seconds might be worthwhile if you save money by signing up to the waiting list.

As mentioned above, customers can pre-order a kit for £299, or pay £599 for immediate dispatch via the brand’s Amazon store. They also offer an instalment option, via PayPal Credit, if you buy from the brand’s eBay store.

The Go kits will also be available to buy from Swytch’s store network later this year.

swytchbike.com

Author block

Rebecca Bland's picture

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

