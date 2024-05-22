Swytch Go is the brand’s most affordable e-bike conversion kit (if you're prepared to wait for it)

E-bike conversion kit brand Swytch has officially launched its latest offering: the Swytch Go. We previously reported on the Go ‘pre-launch’ back in September, and it looks like they’re finally available for purchase.
The Go kit collection spans varying battery sizes, but prices start at £299 for those happy to join a waiting list. For those wanting a Go kit now, however, you’ll have to fork out £599.
Go Go Go
There are three options to choose from: the Go, Go+ and Go++. As you can probably imagine, the ‘+’ denotes the size of the battery, with the more ‘+’s, the more capacity.
The Go battery (187Wh) offers a claimed range of up to 20 miles, the Go+ (310Wh) up to 40, and the Go++ (378Wh) over 60.
The Go also moves away from the handlebar-mounted system seen in previous Swytch kits, like the Swytch Air, instead, opting for a more subtle frame-mounted approach. It’s attached to the frame using velcro straps, and there’s just a single cable to worry about connecting/disconnecting.
It still uses a wheel mounted hub motor, so you’ll need to make sure your frame is compatible with the kit. Swytch is offering options for 26in and 700c wheels. Unfortunately that does mean there is no Brompton-friendly option like there was with the previous models.
The new Go Kit might take a little bit longer than the Air handlebar options to fit or remove from your bike, but an extra 20 seconds might be worthwhile if you save money by signing up to the waiting list.
As mentioned above, customers can pre-order a kit for £299, or pay £599 for immediate dispatch via the brand’s Amazon store. They also offer an instalment option, via PayPal Credit, if you buy from the brand’s eBay store.
The Go kits will also be available to buy from Swytch’s store network later this year.