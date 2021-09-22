Specialized's Turbo Tero is an 'everyday' e-MTB with the emphasis on comfort and utility

Specialized has just rolled out the all-new Turbo Tero, describing it as, "an electric mountain bike equipped for everyday rides; a mountain bike that you can commute on; a commuter you can take touring; a touring bike that you can haul freight with." The bike arrives alongside all-new versions of comfort and utility favourites the Turbo Como ad the Turbo Vado.
All three bikes are designated 'Full Power' as they use mid-drives produced in collaboration with Brose (though labelled as Specialized) to distinguish them from Specialized's range of e-bikes that carry the SL tag - meaning superlight, which use a smaller, lighter (but less powerful) mid-drive developed in cooperation with Mahle but used exclusively by Specialized.
The Tero - a new 'crossover' e-MTB
The Tero range consists of three performance levels - 3.0, 4.0 and 5.0 - based mainly on motor spec and battery size with appropirate componentry upgrades too as you move up through the numbers. So 3.0 has a 50Nm torque rated motor with a 530Wh battery and the respective figures for 4.0 and 5.0 are 70Nm / 710Wh and 90Nm / 710Wh.
The Tero range also offers a step-through frame option for 3.0 and 4.0 models and the 4.0EQ comes with lights, mudguards, rack and a kickstand. Prices range from £2,900 to £4,500 and you can see the full range of options and prices here.
Como and Vado makeovers
The Turbo Como is a city and commuting bike that has comfort and safe-feeling easy riding at its heart, with an upright, comfortable riding position, whilst the the Turbo Vado is designed for sportier riders and for light trail use. Both bikes get new frame designs in their 2022 iterations and the option of a bigger 710Wh in-frame battery and stick with the same 3.0, 4.0 and 5.0 motor specs as the Tero.
Specialized say the new Como frame is their lowest step-through frame yet, with the step-through height dropping from 526mm to 355mm on the new generation in a size large. Apparently this has been achieved by changing from a two-piece design to a one-piece monocoque. The Como now comes with 650c wheels with 2.3” Path finder tyres. That’s more volume than before, which gives more comfort - and that comfort theme is continued with a suspension seatpost. All Como models come with a rack, mudguards, kickstand and lights as standard and there will be both internal hub gear / belt drive and derailleur gear options.
The Vado also gets a new frame, large volume tyres and suspension seatpost and will have step through options plus a new heavy duty rack, lights, mudguards and kickstand as standard.
Price ranges for the Turbo Como and Turbo Vado ranges are £3,200 to £5,000. All current Como options can be found here and the current Vado options here.
Get smart and stay safe
It's also worth pointing out the new developments across all of the bikes - new features that are clearly designed to make the bikes more practical and 'smart' in a helpful way that enhances safety and usability rather than just introducing new tech that simply leads to information overload.
First off is the new sleek-looking MasterMind handlebar display which features on all the above models (though it packs more functionality on higher end variants). This is a colour, customisable display alterable via the Mission Control phone app. The idea is you can make the info presented as simple or as complex as you like.
There are new 'smart' features too that are designed to assist safe and efficient riding and here are just a few examples:
- The Mastermind system has the ability on some models to work with Garmin radar units that will give a 'visual, audible and haptic alert of approaching vehicles with relative distance and rate of speed.'
- A pedal pace bar that shows a rider's efficiency from red to green. Riders can adjust their pace to keep the bar green for maximum efficiency and range.
- A new 'smart' lock system allows the rider to disable their bike motor and activate the motion sensor alarm. Only the owner can disable the alarm and re-enable the motor.
- Also possible now are over-air updates to the bike's software, for when Specialized adds additional features.
Load up
There is also an increased and very welcome emphasis on carrying capability - cargo carrying is really one of the areas e-bikes excel at, after all. There is a new rack across all Como and Vado models and on the EQ-monikered Tero models. What's more, Specialized have boosted the rack carrying ability from 20kg to 27kg and it is approved for use with several popular brands of child carrying seats; it's produced in cooperation with Dutch company MIK.
The Vado is rated to tow up to 60kg and once Specialized release the front rack attachment you wil be able to add another 15kg to the load - bringing your potential cargo carrying capability to over 100kg! The Como will also have a front rack option.
Helmet and panniers
Alongside the new bikes Specialized have also launched the new Mode helmet and Tailwind panniers.
The Mode is a city styled helmet with hidden vent integration, dual integrated fit adjustment systems, Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS). It is Stix Light compatible and retails at £100.
The new Tailwind panniers have an aerodynamic design and Specialized claim they reduce drag and battery consumption by up to 6% tested against competitors.