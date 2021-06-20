Singapore is asking e-bike and e-scooter riders to pass a theory test

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has said that all e-bike and e-scooter riders will have to pass a mandatory online theory test by the end of the year. Those who are caught riding without having passed will face fines or potentially even jail from January 1.
The minimum age for riding e-bikes and e-scooters in Singapore is 16.
Soyacincau reports that there will be two different tests – one for e-bike riders and one for e-scooter riders.
The former will comprise 40 multiple choice questions and the latter 30. They will be available to take from June 30 onwards and will require at least an 80% score to pass.
Those who pass will be issued with a digital certificate which will not need to be renewed.
From the start of next year, those caught riding without the certificate will face fines of up to SGD 2,000 (around £1,000) or a six-month jail term for a first offence, rising to SGD 5,000 or a 12-month jail term for repeat offenders.
The test will cost SGD 5 to take with a free resit if you fail the first time.
“Hopefully, the test will ensure that people have the minimum required knowledge to ride safely,” said Mr Koh, a former member of Singapore’s Active Mobility Advisory Panel.