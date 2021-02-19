Scottish Government stumps up £223,000 for e-bikes for key workers

The Scottish Government has awarded over £600,000 to 45 e-bike projects, with £223,000 of that going towards the provision of e-bikes for key and essential workers. The money has been issued through the Energy Saving Trust as part of the eBike Grant Fund with local authorities, education institutions and community groups also set to benefit.
As part of the latest round of e-bike funding, the Energy Saving Trust offered previously-funded organisations the chance to apply for up to £20,000 so that they could loan e-bikes to key and essential workers during the Covid-19 crisis. Twelve organisations were successful.
The funding also covers the eCargo Bike Research Project, the aim of which is to highlight the benefits and viability of sustainable transport options. 11 such projects were funded in December 2020, with costs totalling £78,000.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said he was delighted that more organisations would be able to raise awareness of the benefits of e-bikes.
“To help keep the country moving during the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve targeted some of this funding to support key and essential workers,” he said.
“As we work to build an active nation and ensure Scotland’s green recovery, I want to see more of our key workers becoming ambassadors for more sustainable travel. Many people have discovered new ways of travelling over lockdown and we want to support this and see it continue right across the country.
“I ride an e-bike – and it’s completely transformed what I thought was possible on two wheels. I’m pleased that with this funding more people and communities will discover how e-bikes and e-cargo bikes can meet their transport needs whilst improving Scotland’s air quality, health and sense of well-being.”
Last month the Scottish Government also announced £1,000 e-bike grants and e-cargo bike incentives ahead of the introduction of low emission zones (LEZs) in several cities.
Residents living near planned LEZs can now apply for up to two £500 grants to purchase a bike, e-bike or public transport vouchers. The LEZ Mobility Fund will also provide micro-businesses and sole traders with £2,500 to replace each of their non-compliant vehicles with a compliant one, such as an electric vehicle or e-cargo bike.