£1,000 e-bike grants and also e-cargo bike incentives ahead of Scotland’s low emission zones

Residents living near Scotland’s planned low emission zones (LEZs) can now apply for up to two £500 grants to purchase a bike, e-bike or public transport vouchers. The LEZ Mobility Fund will also provide micro-businesses and sole traders with £2,500 to replace each non-compliant vehicle with a compliant one, such as an electric vehicle or e-cargo bike.
The Scottish Government is planning to introduce low emission zones in Scotland’s four largest cities: Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Vehicles that do not meet the minimum standard will face a penalty if they enter.
Edinburgh Live reports that in the capital, a citywide zone has been proposed for buses and commercial vehicles, while polluting cars will be subject to a city centre zone. The LEZ was originally due to be introduced this year but have been pushed back due to coronavirus.
The £2m LEZ Mobility Fund, funded by Transport Scotland and administered by the Energy Saving Trust, will provide households within 20km of the LEZ with a grant of £2,000 to take polluting vehicles off the roads. Travel Better incentives of up to £500 will also be made available for each adult in the household with up to two available per household.
‘Micro-businesses’ with nine employees or fewer will be able to secure £2,500 per vehicle. Applicants are of course expected to purchase a vehicle that meets LEZ standards to replace the scrapped vehicle.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “Low Emission Zones are required to protect public health and improve air quality in our city centres, but the transition in our four biggest cities must happen in a fair and a just way. The LEZ Mobility Fund will provide immediate assistance to households and businesses that are most impacted by the anticipated emission standards – and that will be enforced sometime after 2022.
“Through this support, we’re improving air quality in advance of the introduction of LEZs. We’re encouraging the disposal of non-compliant vehicles and responding to the climate emergency, by encouraging a shift to more sustainable forms of travel within our cities through new Travel Better vouchers.
You can find more information on the LEZ support fund for households here and on the fund for businesses here.