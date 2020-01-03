Visit our other sites

Ad header

Scottish government make an extra £700,000 available to help people buy e-bikes

by Jan 3 2020
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Moustache Friday 28 riding -5.jpg
Moustache Friday 28 riding -5.jpg, by ebiketips

The money will be allocated to fund an interest-free loan scheme, whereby Scots can purchase an e-bike worth up to £6,000 with a four-year repayment period on the loan

Scotland are ramping up their plans to increase active travel in the 2020's by making an extra £700,000 available to fund an interest-free loan scheme for the purchase of e-bikes. 

New Glasgow electric hire bikes are being used twice as much as regular bikes

 

The Herald reports that Scots will be able to take out the loan with a repayment period of up to four years, which can support the purchase of two e-bikes capped at £3,000 each, one famile e-cargo bike capped at £6,000 or one adaptive e-bike, also capped at £6,000. The scheme has already helped over 740 people buy e-bikes across the country, with Tim Anderson of the Energy Saving Trust (the company that manages the e-bike loans) confident this new cash injection will further boost uptake: “The additional £700,000 of e-bike loan funding will enable even more people to access the assisted cycling offered by e-bikes.

“The interest-free loan supports the spread of the cost of the initial purchase, while e-bikes are becoming an increasingly popular option for sustainable and active travel.”

It's just one of the numerous initiatives across Scotland to move more people towards active travel and public transport, with a successful e-bike hire scheme in Glasgow inspiring another one soon to be launching in Edinburgh - the Just Eat Cycles e-bike fleet will number 168, almost treble the number of Nextbike e-bikes currently dotted across Glasgow. 

Author block

Jack Sexty's picture

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Tern HSD S8i-1.jpg
Tern HSD S8i
Supremely useful cargo bike that’s a great day-to-day city companion
Voodoo Zobop E-Shimano
Carrera Crossroad E
Merida eOne-Sixty 10K 2020 review
Hummingbird Electric