Riese & Müller launch 2025 bikes with Pinion’s MGU drive system

German e-bike brand Riese & Müller has launched two e-bikes for 2025 which will use Pinion’s MGU system. The two bikes, the Delite5 and the Homage5 are premium urban models, with full-suspension and racks for carrying luggage.
After officially launching the MGU last year, Pinion announced in May that customers will soon be able to benefit from fully automatic shifting – which will be featured on these Riese & Müller models.
What’s new?
Riese & Müller isn’t launching two brand new bikes, but two new models of some of their premium urban options. The Delite4 and Homage 4 will still be available, but as a Bosch powered option. There have been several updates in the Delite5 and Homage5, that go beyond the new motor system, however.
Firstly, the geometry has been addressed. The bottom bracket has been raised, and the new models get shorter cranks. Then, a single pivot connects the rear kinematics, which R&M has said requires less maintenance, simply because there are less bearings to worry about.
The seat angle has also been changed to a steeper angle, which offers more stability and control over the front wheel. We don’t have the full specification, but the bikes will both get Fox suspension components in the form of AWL 120mm forks, and Float Rhythm shocks. They also use an X-Fusion dropper seatpost, and TRP 4-piston brakes.
The GX option will come with wider, more off-road oriented tyres, a front rack and a chain lock inside a saddle bag. Aluminium mudguards are used on both bikes, and customers get a choice of two colour options. Amber or stone grey for the Delite5, and warm silver or night for the Homage5.
Why Pinion?
When the Pinion MGU launched, it was pretty groundbreaking – and in many ways it still is. It combines both the motor of the bike and the gearing system into one compact unit. And the reason R&M chose the system as the “perfect match” for their premium full-suspension models? It’s low maintenance, fully integrated and durable.
The pinion MGU sits in the bottom bracket area, as it combines the motor and gears in one unit. It might look a little strange on these bikes as it takes up part of the frame triangle in its fully sealed housing, but that’s partially because R&M has used one frame design that isn’t built entirely around the MGU. That means they aren’t limited to offering one type of drive system in the bikes in the future, and it means other systems could potentially be retrofitted to the bike.
We’ve already covered the MGU in detail in Richard’s story last year, but for the sake of clarity, the unit offers 85Nm of torque, is 12-speed and has a 600% gearing range. It offers a maximum supported cadence of 120rpm, and is combined with a belt drive.
As we mentioned before, the big Pinion news is that automatic shifting will soon be available, and you will be able to choose between fully and semi-automatic shifting. There are four support levels: eco, flow, flex and fly. Flow and flex are adaptive riding modes and you can adjust all of these modes to suit your riding style.
There are a few different display options to choose from on these bikes, including a remote display, multi-adaptor, and a comfort display.
More information including pricing and availability will be on the R&M website in August.