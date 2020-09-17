Ad header

Ridgeback unveils 2021 e-bike range, including three new electric cargo bikes

by Sep 17 2020
by Jack Sexty

There are now 18 e-bikes in Ridgeback's extensive range, with highlights coming in the shape of three versatile e-cargo bikes and the all new Advance city bike

British brand Ridgeback really do have a bike for every occasion, with the arrival of three new e-cargo bikes and a flagship city model taking the number of electric bikes in their already extensive range up to 18. 

2021 ridgeback butcher e-cargo.jpg
2021 Ridgeback Butcher e-cargo

With the pandemic providing an opportunity for people to claim back previously-congested streets, Ridgeback have recognised the need for individuals and businesses to find new ways of carrying  heavy loads around town... and between the MK5 (main photo), Butcher (above), and the Cargo-e (below) there are options for everyone. 

The Butcher (£2,699.99) is a sturdy alloy-framed urban front loader with a rear hub drive motor to take the strain off your cargo at the front. Powerful hydraulic disc brakes, a double-sided kickstand, mudguards and 20 inch wheels make it ideally specced for transporting goods year-round. 

2021 ridgeback cargo e bike.jpg
2021 Ridgeback cargo-e

The Cargo-e (£3,799.99) is another front loader, and runs the tried and tested Shimano STEPS motor system. A 504Wh battery should give you a range of up to 100km and the rated weight is up to 150kg with rider and cargo combined. 

ridgeback mk5 action.jpg
Ridgeback mk5 action.jpg

If you need to transport humans as well as inanimate objects, then, the MK5 (£3,599.99) could be right up your street/trail. Described as "the family's go to cargo bike", it has room for the whole family in the child-carrying 'bucket' at the front, with individual seatbelts and a waterproof cover to prevent your nippers from getting soaked when the weather turns. Hydraulic disc brakes come as standard, and to stop the bike from rolling away on uneven terrain, the brakes can also be locked on for some extra peace of mind. 

Both the Butcher and MK5 are using the Promovec motor system, which Ridgeback are now using on some models alongside Shimano STEPS and Sport Drive elsewhere in the range. 

2021 ridgeback hybrid.jpg
2021 Ridgeback Advance

Moving away from e-cargo, the other big news is Ridgeback's new flagship city e-bike, the Advance (£3,499.99). With the battery integrated into the downtube, this is another one to file under 'e-bikes that don't really look like e-bikes' (to the untrained eye anyway) with a Shimano STEPS E6100 drive unit providing plenty of torque and power delivery for steep terrain. That battery from Darfon is also packing 504Wh, offering a range of up to 125km. Internal cabling, a rear rack and front suspension fork with 63mm of travel make it look every inch the sleek city commuter. 

Ridgeback Arcus 1.PNG
Ridgeback Arcus 1.PNG

While there are no brand new models at Ridgeback's budget end, affordable options such as the Arcus 1 (above, £1,599.99) and Electron (£1,499.99) get fresh colourways and design tweaks for 2021

To see the full new range, head over to Ridgeback's website

Jack Sexty

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

