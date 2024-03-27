Reebok's doing e-bikes and e-scooters - yes, that Reebok

In a far cry from trainers and gym wear, sporting goods company Reebok has decided to enter into the electric bike and scooter market. The brand first presented the bikes at the CES show earlier this year, showing a range of mountain, commuter and leisure e-bikes as well as accessories and e-scooters.
The bikes won’t be made by Reebok, however. Instead, Cycling Electric reported that Hong Kong based manufacturer Asia Kingston will be the one making the bikes. The brand has previously been licensed to make bikes for Jeep, Maserati and more.
The catalogue
While the prices are yet to be released, there is quite an array of bikes under the categories of performance, fitness, commuter and freetime. From Schwinn inspired cruisers to an aero enhanced e-road bike, it looks like quite a varied catalogue.
There also looks to be quite a big disparity in specifications – the flagship RK-PRO which is a carbon full-suspension eMTB comes with a 100Nm Mivice mid-drive motor and 12-speed Shimano groupset. Looking at the RK-FITMTB, a full-suspension option in the fitness category, and it uses mechanical brakes and a 9-speed drivetrain. Again, the prices haven’t been announced just yet but we’d expect them to be aiming to appeal to the budget end of things.
Perhaps more relevantly for ebiketips is the selection of e-commuters. This includes two step-through models as well as a step-over. All come with front suspension, wide tyres and rear racks. They aren’t specced particularly well, with 7-speed Shimano drivetrains, but the Bafang and Motinova motors elevate the bikes somewhat.
If you want to see what we would recommend within the e-commuter category, make sure you give our buyer's guide a read.
Beyond this there is the interestingly named freetime category. This looks like a mish-mash of e-bikes from cruisers to an off-road folder. At this point it’s probably worth pointing out the bikes are initially set to debut in North and South America rather than the UK. Which is likely for the best, because we can’t see many people styling it out past Eastbourne beach on an electric cruiser. Maybe we’re wrong.
E-scooters
Alongside all the e-bikes, Reebok is set to launch five e-scooters. They come with variable sized motors, the maximum being 500W and they’re all foldable frames, too. Some even come with ABS compared to other models with drum and electric brakes. Of all the new products in the catalogue, these probably look the most ‘professional’, shall we say.
And if you’re after some accessories to go with your new electric ride, Reebok has a range of helmets. It doesn’t look like any of them use MIPS technology, but there are some striking colour options on display.
If you’re in Europe desperate to get your hands on some of the Reebok e-mobility products, there is a plan for European sales to commence with Elektro Mobile Deutschland, a company that also sells Jeep e-bikes among others. But for us UK customers, we’ll likely have to wait until the bikes make their way across the Channel.