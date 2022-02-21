Ad header

Raleigh updates Motus e-bikes for 2022

by Feb 21 2022
1 comments
Tour and Grand Tour models now come with in-built Bosch PowerTube batteries

Raleigh has updated its Motus range of hybrid e-bikes for 2022. There are now five different models, ranging from £2,199 for the standard version to the Motus Grand Tour Hub at £2,799.

We reviewed the Raleigh Motus Grand Tour a few years back and thought very highly of it. It’s long been a dependable and well-specced option at what is quite a competitive price point for urban e-bikes.

Motus-Grey.jpg


The new range effectively breaks down as three main versions two of which have hub or derailleur gear options. All five listed below are available with either a step-through frame or a crossbar.

  • Motus - £2,199
  • Motus Tour Derailleur - £2,499
  • Motus Tour Hub - £2,599
  • Motus Grand Tour Derailleur - £2,699
  • Motus Grand Tour Hub - £2,799

The base model features a Bosch Active Line motor with a 400Wh battery and a Purion display. You also get full mudguards, a kickstand, hydraulic disc brakes and 7-speed gears.

Motus-Lowstep-blue-display.jpg


The Tour and Grand Tour models gain front and rear integrated lights, a built-in wheel lock, an Intuvia display and integrated yet removable Bosch PowerTube batteries on top of that.

Motus-Tour-Lowstep-blonde-battery.jpg


The top of the line Motus Grand Tour is distinguished by its 500Wh battery and Bosch Active Line Plus motor.

raleigh.co.uk

1 comments

1 hour 25 min ago

I guess the price increase isn't too horrific.  We bought a Motus Tour Hub for £2,300 lin 2020.

