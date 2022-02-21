Raleigh updates Motus e-bikes for 2022

Raleigh has updated its Motus range of hybrid e-bikes for 2022. There are now five different models, ranging from £2,199 for the standard version to the Motus Grand Tour Hub at £2,799.
We reviewed the Raleigh Motus Grand Tour a few years back and thought very highly of it. It’s long been a dependable and well-specced option at what is quite a competitive price point for urban e-bikes.
The new range effectively breaks down as three main versions two of which have hub or derailleur gear options. All five listed below are available with either a step-through frame or a crossbar.
- Motus - £2,199
- Motus Tour Derailleur - £2,499
- Motus Tour Hub - £2,599
- Motus Grand Tour Derailleur - £2,699
- Motus Grand Tour Hub - £2,799
The base model features a Bosch Active Line motor with a 400Wh battery and a Purion display. You also get full mudguards, a kickstand, hydraulic disc brakes and 7-speed gears.
The Tour and Grand Tour models gain front and rear integrated lights, a built-in wheel lock, an Intuvia display and integrated yet removable Bosch PowerTube batteries on top of that.
The top of the line Motus Grand Tour is distinguished by its 500Wh battery and Bosch Active Line Plus motor.