Rad Power Bikes Launches RadRhino 6 Plus in Europe

Rad Power Bikes – North America's largest e-bike brand – has introduced the RadRhino 6 Plus, a European version of the model that first launched the company as a direct-to-consumer business in 2015.
Rad Power aren’t quite so significant a presence in the UK as they are in the US, but they do nevertheless crop up fairly regularly in our various e-bike buyer’s guides.
The firm’s Rad Wagon is a solid and hugely affordable option if you’re looking to dip your toe in the e-cargo biking waters, while the Rad Runner is a versatile and even-more-bargainous option for those looking for something a tad smaller.
The RadRhino is a fat-tyred e-bike (or, somewhat unfortunately, a ‘fat tired e-bike’ in the firm’s US English) with a rear hub motor and a 672Wh battery.
This latest version is the product of the firm’s first top-to-bottom redesign of its flagship bike. It now features hydraulic disc brakes and a semi-integrated battery designed to pop-in and out with the turn of a key.
The geared hub motor and controller have also had an overhaul and are said to provide more power, more efficiently, even at lower speeds.
A custom two-part display system, meanwhile, has been designed to make using the bike more intuitive.
It provides the rider with various stats – trip distance, time, and a headlight on/off indicator – and also displays what the firm promises is more accurate, “confidence-inspiring” battery charge information, before, during and after rides.
“The RadRhino is special to us,” commented the firm’s founder, Mike Radenbaugh. “It’s our flagship e-bike; it introduced Rad Power Bikes to the world; and kickstarted the e-bike revolution, a movement led by more than 350,000 Rad riders around the world.
“Whether you’re commuting to work, hauling groceries, or headed on a weekend adventure, the RadRhino 6 Plus is your durable, rugged, comfortable and — most importantly fun — everyday e-bike.”
The RadRhino comes with two types of frame – “high-step” and “step-thru” – and is priced at €1,899.
It’s due to start shipping this autumn, along with a range of new optional accessories.