Ad header

Rad Power Bikes Launches RadRhino 6 Plus in Europe

by Jul 24 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
RadRhino Plus.jpeg
RadRhino Plus.jpeg, by Rad Power

“Everyday” e-bike is US firm’s flagship model

Rad Power Bikes – North America's largest e-bike brand – has introduced the RadRhino 6 Plus, a European version of the model that first launched the company as a direct-to-consumer business in 2015.

Rad Power aren’t quite so significant a presence in the UK as they are in the US, but they do nevertheless crop up fairly regularly in our various e-bike buyer’s guides.

The firm’s Rad Wagon is a solid and hugely affordable option if you’re looking to dip your toe in the e-cargo biking waters, while the Rad Runner is a versatile and even-more-bargainous option for those looking for something a tad smaller.

RadRhino Plus white.jpeg
RadRhino Plus white.jpeg, by Rad Power


The RadRhino is a fat-tyred e-bike (or, somewhat unfortunately, a ‘fat tired e-bike’ in the firm’s US English) with a rear hub motor and a 672Wh battery.

This latest version is the product of the firm’s first top-to-bottom redesign of its flagship bike. It now features hydraulic disc brakes and a semi-integrated battery designed to pop-in and out with the turn of a key.

RadRhino Plus battery.jpeg
RadRhino Plus battery.jpeg, by Rad Power


The geared hub motor and controller have also had an overhaul and are said to provide more power, more efficiently, even at lower speeds.

A custom two-part display system, meanwhile, has been designed to make using the bike more intuitive.

It provides the rider with various stats – trip distance, time, and a headlight on/off indicator – and also displays what the firm promises is more accurate, “confidence-inspiring” battery charge information, before, during and after rides.

RadRhino Plus motor.jpeg
RadRhino Plus motor.jpeg, by Rad Power


“The RadRhino is special to us,” commented the firm’s founder, Mike Radenbaugh. “It’s our flagship e-bike; it introduced Rad Power Bikes to the world; and kickstarted the e-bike revolution, a movement led by more than 350,000 Rad riders around the world.

“Whether you’re commuting to work, hauling groceries, or headed on a weekend adventure, the RadRhino 6 Plus is your durable, rugged, comfortable and — most importantly fun — everyday e-bike.”

The RadRhino comes with two types of frame – “high-step” and “step-thru” – and is priced at €1,899.

It’s due to start shipping this autumn, along with a range of new optional accessories.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash