Planning an e-bike touring trip? Apidura has done a special e-bike charger bag

If you’re a fan of longer rides, or maybe even multi-day adventures, on your e-bike, you’ll know what it’s like to live life on the edge when it comes to battery level watching. For some, managing efforts and battery levels is part of the fun – it’s like Formula E or E-Enduro racing. But for others, it’s one thing they’d rather not worry about. And that’s what Apidura is trying to capitalise on with the new Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack.
It’s not exactly a groundbreaking product, but as people become more conscientious about how to pack their bikes for adventures, a compact bag designed for the sole purpose of carrying an e-bike charger may appeal to a niche market.
Apidura says it features a shockproof design, with an internal structural support and PU Foam. This, alongside the waterproof and welded construction makes it sound like quite a hardcore bag. And for £62, we’d expect nothing less.
Senior Product Designer at Apidura, Ross Pugh, commented on the new product: “As the capabilities of e-bikes and more specifically, e-bike batteries, continue to develop at pace, those looking to take their e-bike rides further continue to arrive at the same universal truth – the need to charge.
“Although various smart tools and physical add-ons to increase range exist, they only stave off the eventual need to utilise a charger. The new Expedition e-Bike Charger seeks to aid those looking to expand their e-bike adventures by delivering a dedicated storage option that is shockproof, waterproof and designed to accommodate wide variety of e-bike chargers.
"Mounting to the downtube, or other suitable area of the frame, the pack ensures a safe and secure storage option without danger of water ingress, or deflections from the road or trail. The Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack is ideal for anyone looking extend their e-bike rides, but will be of particular interest to those undertaking multi-day e-trekking or e-touring trips.”
It is claimed to be compatible with chargers from the likes of Shimano, SRAM, Bosch, Specialized and more, and has a capacity of 1.6L. It weighs 120g without the charger inside, and uses anti-slip straps to keep it in place on the bike.
Whether or not this product is needed, or is just Apidura seeking out a small niche in the market, is up for debate. If you’re someone who commutes on their e-bike and charges it at home, it probably won’t appeal, but if you do enjoy multi-day excursions atop your battery powered bike, maybe it will.
The Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack will be available from February 23, and, as previously mentioned, is priced at £62.
If you want to learn how to maximise the range of your e-bike battery, give our guide to managing range anxiety and getting the most out of your battery a read.
And if you like the idea of an e-bike tour and are looking for a suitable bike, make sure you read our guide to the best electric touring bikes.