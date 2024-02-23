Ad header

Planning an e-bike touring trip? Apidura has done a special e-bike charger bag

by Feb 23 2024
1 comments
Apidura Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack 1, by Apidura

The Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack is a lightweight bag for your e-bike charger, but it'll set you back £62

If you’re a fan of longer rides, or maybe even multi-day adventures, on your e-bike, you’ll know what it’s like to live life on the edge when it comes to battery level watching. For some, managing efforts and battery levels is part of the fun – it’s like Formula E or E-Enduro racing. But for others, it’s one thing they’d rather not worry about. And that’s what Apidura is trying to capitalise on with the new Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack.

It’s not exactly a groundbreaking product, but as people become more conscientious about how to pack their bikes for adventures, a compact bag designed for the sole purpose of carrying an e-bike charger may appeal to a niche market.

Apidura Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack product shot

Apidura says it features a shockproof design, with an internal structural support and PU Foam. This, alongside the waterproof and welded construction makes it sound like quite a hardcore bag. And for £62, we’d expect nothing less.

Senior Product Designer at Apidura, Ross Pugh, commented on the new product: “As the capabilities of e-bikes and more specifically, e-bike batteries, continue to develop at pace, those looking to take their e-bike rides further continue to arrive at the same universal truth – the need to charge.

“Although various smart tools and physical add-ons to increase range exist, they only stave off the eventual need to utilise a charger. The new Expedition e-Bike Charger seeks to aid those looking to expand their e-bike adventures by delivering a dedicated storage option that is shockproof, waterproof and designed to accommodate wide variety of e-bike chargers.

"Mounting to the downtube, or other suitable area of the frame, the pack ensures a safe and secure storage option without danger of water ingress, or deflections from the road or trail. The Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack is ideal for anyone looking extend their e-bike rides, but will be of particular interest to those undertaking multi-day e-trekking or e-touring trips.”

Apidura Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack on bike studio


It is claimed to be compatible with chargers from the likes of Shimano, SRAM, Bosch, Specialized and more, and has a capacity of 1.6L. It weighs 120g without the charger inside, and uses anti-slip straps to keep it in place on the bike.

Whether or not this product is needed, or is just Apidura seeking out a small niche in the market, is up for debate. If you’re someone who commutes on their e-bike and charges it at home, it probably won’t appeal, but if you do enjoy multi-day excursions atop your battery powered bike, maybe it will.

The Expedition e-Bike Charger Pack will be available from February 23, and, as previously mentioned, is priced at £62. 

If you want to learn how to maximise the range of your e-bike battery, give our guide to managing range anxiety and getting the most out of your battery a read.

And if you like the idea of an e-bike tour and are looking for a suitable bike, make sure you read our guide to the best electric touring bikes

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

1 comments

4 hours 57 min ago

I've tried really hard and still can't think of a worse place to store a mains powered electrical item on a bike. Without much thought at all there's many better places. 

