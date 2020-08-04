Visit our other sites

Pinarello launch the eTreviso, their first urban e-bike

by Aug 4 2020
1 comments
pinarello etreviso main.jpg, by Jack Sexty

The classy new commuter from the Italians is equipped with the Fazua Evation motor system integrated into the downtube, and comes with a rear rack for your luggage

After whetting our appetites with the Nytro e-road and e-gravel models in recent years, Pinarello have added the new eTreviso urban commuter to their 20201 line-up. Promising their signature Italian styling married with Fazua's Evation motor system, its appearance is clean with largely internal cable routing and an integrated battery on the downtube. 

Review: Pinarello Nytro 
8 of the best electric cargo bikes

pinarello etreviso 2.jpg

Although Pinarello don't provide us with a weight, they claim the hydroformed alloy frame and carbon fork make for a lightweight bike, and the whole Fazua Evation system only adds around 4kg to the package. Pinarello have gone with Fazua's new Remote fX control button that is mounted to the downtube, cleaning up the front end and allowing you to alter the three assistance modes and view your battery status via a strip of LEDs. 

Cable routing is mostly internal, and for plenty of breaking power Pinarello have specced hydraulic disc brakes with 160mm rotors front and rear. Chunky 2 inch tyres on 700c wheels increase comfort, and the Italians have also ensured function as well as form is catered for by equipping the eTreviso with mudguards, a rear pannier and a kickstand. Front and rear lighting is also included, and a single chainring offers shifting simplicity. 

pinarello etreviso 1.jpg

The eTreviso is available in black only and offered in three size (S, M and L), retailing at £4,000 - head over to the Pinarello website for more info.  

1 comments

29 min 41 sec ago

Wasn't he a golfer?

Also... 20201, breaking power.

