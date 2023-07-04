Peugeot aims to modernise its e-bike range with new 'digital' models

French bike manufacturer, Peugeot Cycles, has announced plans to expand its e-bike range with three new models by the beginning of next year.
With over 140 years of operation, Peugeot Cycles is a well-established brand in the cycling world and no stranger to e-bikes. We reviewed the Peugeot AE21 e-bike back in 2016, and since then, the demand for e-bikes has skyrocketed.
The new e-bikes are designed and manufactured by BeWeel, a start-up “with roots inside [Peugeot parent company] Stellantis”. Peugeot says they are a response to growing momentum in the e-bike market. In its press release, it highlighted that every fourth bike sold in Europe last year was electric and in total, over 5.5m electric-assisted bikes were sold.
> E-bike sales thrive throughout Europe’s main markets - except the UK
The new Peugeot e-bikes complement the brand's existing lineup of regular and electric junior, trekking, city, and mountain bikes, but now come with enhanced connectivity features. Through a smartphone app, users can access features such as electric assistance adjustments, an anti-theft system, an alarm, bike location tracking, route navigation, statistics, and weather forecasts.
The app serves as the primary interface for the three different models, catering to cyclists from different "worlds", including urban commuters, businesses, and families.. While specific component details of the new bikes are yet to be released, we can already take a look at the bike designs.
Peugeot Digital e-Bike
The first of the three new models is the City Bike (pictured at the top of the page), also dubbed as the 'Digital e-Bike.' This bike stands out with its distinctively shaped step-through frame, with a very cubistic-like cockpit area.
The bike's power is provided by a mid-drive motor, connected to a belt-drive motor system for enhanced reliability.
> Best electric bikes 2023 – e-bikes for all budgets and riders
Peugeot Digital e-Longtail
The second model is the longtail-style cargo bike. Resembling well-known longtail designs from brands like Tern, Peugeot states that this bike comfortably accommodates two children at the back or a heavier cargo load.
Peugeot Digital e-Front Load
Lastly, we have the Digital e-Front Load which as the name suggests, is a front-loader e-cargo bike. It can accommodate up to three children or heavy loads, which makes it suitable for both family and business use.