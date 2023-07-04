Ad header

Peugeot aims to modernise its e-bike range with new 'digital' models

by Jul 4 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Peugeot aims to modernise its e-bike range with new 'digital' models
2023 Peugeot Digital e-Bike.png, by Peugeot

Brand announces three new "worlds" of highly connected electric bikes

French bike manufacturer, Peugeot Cycles, has announced plans to expand its e-bike range with three new models by the beginning of next year.

With over 140 years of operation, Peugeot Cycles is a well-established brand in the cycling world and no stranger to e-bikes. We reviewed the Peugeot AE21 e-bike back in 2016, and since then, the demand for e-bikes has skyrocketed. 

The new e-bikes are designed and manufactured by BeWeel, a start-up “with roots inside [Peugeot parent company] Stellantis”. Peugeot says they are a response to growing momentum in the e-bike market. In its press release, it highlighted that every fourth bike sold in Europe last year was electric and in total, over 5.5m electric-assisted bikes were sold. 

> E-bike sales thrive throughout Europe’s main markets - except the UK

The new Peugeot e-bikes complement the brand's existing lineup of regular and electric junior, trekking, city, and mountain bikes, but now come with enhanced connectivity features. Through a smartphone app, users can access features such as electric assistance adjustments, an anti-theft system, an alarm, bike location tracking, route navigation, statistics, and weather forecasts.

The app serves as the primary interface for the three different models, catering to cyclists from different "worlds", including urban commuters, businesses, and families.. While specific component details of the new bikes are yet to be released, we can already take a look at the bike designs.

Peugeot Digital e-Bike

The first of the three new models is the City Bike (pictured at the top of the page), also dubbed as the 'Digital e-Bike.' This bike stands out with its distinctively shaped step-through frame, with a very cubistic-like cockpit area.

The bike's power is provided by a mid-drive motor, connected to a belt-drive motor system for enhanced reliability.

> Best electric bikes 2023 – e-bikes for all budgets and riders

Peugeot Digital e-Longtail

2023 Peugeot Digital e-Longtail
2023 Peugeot Digital e-Longtail, by Peugeot


The second model is the longtail-style cargo bike. Resembling well-known longtail designs from brands like Tern, Peugeot states that this bike comfortably accommodates two children at the back or a heavier cargo load.

Peugeot Digital e-Front Load

2023 Peugeot Digital e-Front Load.png
2023 Peugeot Digital e-Front Load, by Peugeot


Lastly, we have the Digital e-Front Load which as the name suggests, is a front-loader e-cargo bike. It can accommodate up to three children or heavy loads, which makes it suitable for both family and business use. 

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

RadRunner 3 Plus
Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus
Excellent compact utility bike with loads of improvements over version 1 and still decent value
Rad Power Bikes RadRhino 6 Plus
Fiido E-Gravel
Estarli e20.7 Original Pro
Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0