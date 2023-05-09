E-bike sales thrive throughout Europe’s main markets - except the UK

Bike sales in 2022 were lower than 2021 throughout Europe's main markets, Bike Europe has reported, but e-bike sales continue to thrive - although the UK seems to be the exception.
According to 2022 sales statistics reported by national European industry organisations, e-bike sales volumes increased by double digits last year, replacing demand for mechanical bicycles.
The statistics also show the market growth is bigger in many European markets in 2022 than it was in 2021. Last year e-bike sales increased by 10% in Germany compared to 3% in 2021, by 11% in Austria compared to 9% in 2021, and by 14% in Italy compared to 5% in 2021.
The e-bike market did not pick up in the UK however. The number of e-bikes sold decreased by 3.1% last year to 155,000 units. Bike Europe also reports that e-bike market share in the UK is only 7.5%, which it says is "not enough" to create the right momentum for e-bike sales to take off.
In its 2022 report, Riding out the Storm, the Bicycle Association (BA) reported that total UK mechanical bike volumes fell 22% to an estimated 1.88 million units in 2022. The organisation said that e-bikes have been ‘more stable’ but overall volumes have plateaued since 2020.
Simon Irons, BA market data service director, said: “The report shows areas where the UK bike market could recover, including sales of e-bikes which are far below European countries.
“Across Europe as a whole, rising e-bike sales are not only compensating for falling mechanical volumes, but are growing the overall market. With the right incentives in place in the UK, the e-bike market could grow here as well.”
