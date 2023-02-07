Ad header

People have been hacking Lime e-bikes to ride them without power

by Feb 7 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
1 comments
People have been hacking Lime e-bikes to ride them without power
Lime e-bike.jpg, by Lime

Flaw meant bikes were being dumped outside parking zones but firm says it has developed a hardware solution

Some of the inconsiderate parking of Lime e-bikes in London has reportedly been down to people hacking the bikes to ride them without power. The micro-mobility firm says it has now developed a hardware solution to prevent this.

In Camden, the City of London, Hackney, Ealing and Hammersmith and Fulham, Lime users are obliged to leave e-bikes in designated parking bays.

Riders are asked to submit a photo of the parked e-bike at the end of their ride. Lime says: “We review all photos to check how you parked your Lime. If you haven’t parked correctly, we may warn or charge you.”

Despite this, parking remains an issue. We know this firstly because a surprisingly large number of people email ebiketips in the mistaken belief that we are Lime, but also because we’ve reported on it a bunch of times.

Lime e-bikes.jpg


Most recently, Wandsworth Borough Council said it could start impounding Lime e-bikes if pavement parking weren’t tackled.

The Telegraph has previously reported that videos have been posted online instructing people how to disconnect e-bikes and e-scooters from rental networks. It seems that one of these hacks is to bypass the motor so that the bike can be ridden unassisted.

The Camden New Journal reports that this has led to many e-bikes being dumped in prohibited places.

Lime said it was, “aware of a limited issue related to unlocked bikes being ridden without power, and have now identified a hardware solution to prevent it.”

A spokesperson said other measures to combat inconsiderate parking included GPS-based no parking zones and an increased workforce to move bikes that were in the way.

“Lime also has extensive measures in place to prevent our bikes from being tampered with, this includes wheel locks, tamper alarms, and enhanced cybersecurity for our cloud operations system,” they said.

1 comments

2 hours 16 min ago

And yet the last time I parked a Lime, in a fenced off area of pavement next to a telecoms box, I got a 'parking warning' from Lime. It seems there is no way to challenge their decision?

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Eleglide T1 Step-Thru
Eleglide T1 Step-Thru
A nippy (up to a point) city e-bike with good range – but some assembly is required
Neomouv Efolding
Estarli E28 Pro
Ridgeback Errand
Specialized Turbo Vado SL 4.0 EQ