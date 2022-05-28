Orbea launches Kemen trekking/utility e-bike

Orbea has added another e-bike to its range – the Kemen. It looks like another in the growing band of utility e-bikes that’s also intended for off-road leisure riding.
There’s definitely a trend towards do-it-all e-bikes that can be used for commuting or on lighter trails. It makes sense as with weight far less of an issue than with regular bikes, there’s really little price to pay for making a bike more adaptable.
The Kemen is built around Shimano’s powerful EP8 mid-motor with an integrated 540Wh battery. There’s an optional 252Wh range extender too.
The bike’s available with either a crossbar or mid-bar frame, and as either a conventional or SUV model.
The latter is specced-out for slightly more adventurous riding with wider tyres, deeper tread, larger mudguards and a more robust rack that’s rated for loads of up to 27kg.
Both models have integrated lighting, including a rear light that basically doubles as a brake light, shining brighter when you’re decelerating.
Prices start at £3,599 for both the regular Kemen 30 and the Kemen 30 SUV, rising to £4,299 for the Kemen 10 and Kemen 10 SUV.