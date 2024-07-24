Orbea Kemen bifurcates into urban and trekking models and switches to Shimano EP6 motor

Spanish bike brand Orbea has updated its electric hardtail mountain bike, the Urrun, and also its 'SUV', the Kemen. The latter now comes in two versions, one geared towards urban riding and the other a bit more of a trekking setup.
The new bikes come not long after Orbea launched the Diem, powered by a Shimano mid-drive and with a rather distinctive frame design.
The Kemen and Urrun are more conventional looking, but let’s take a look at some of the details to see what makes them stand out.
The Orbea Kemen
The Kemen now comes in two forms: the Kemen Tour and the Kemen Adventure.
The Kemen Tour is designed to be an urban e-bike, “perfect for inside and outside city limits.” Which is good because it would be pretty awkward if you had to get off and push the bike as soon as you reach the boundary of whatever city you’re riding in.
The Adventure, on the other hand, is more of a touring/trekking bike. It’s described as being “fully equipped and loaded with possibilities.” If you were checking for zoning suitability, it’s okay to be ridden in the countryside and the city. Phew.
They both utilise the same frame, made from polished aluminium. An integrated battery apparently increases the frame’s stiffness, and the geometry promises a “comfortable and safe ride.” This is in part due to the low centre of gravity.
From an aesthetic perspective, riders may be interested in the integrated handlebar – this does still offer adjustability, however.
Riders can also choose from ‘top bar’ and ‘mid bar’ frame designs – essentially, semi-step-through or step-over.
Both use Shimano’s EP6 motor, the same as their flagship urban e-bike model, the Diem. This is a lightweight yet powerful motor, and the 630Wh battery should offer a decent amount of range.
The Kemen Tour is available with a choice of two rear racks - one rated for up to 20kg of load and the other for up to 30kg. The Kemen Adventure only comes with the latter and this can be fitted with a child seat if wanted. The mudguards are wider on the Adventure model too, to cover the full width of the tyres. Both bikes can also mount a battery range extender.
You also get the usual titbits like integrated lights – and there are other accessories you can add when purchasing from Orbea.
The Tour starts at £3,299 and the Adventure at £3,399.
> Lightweight mid-motor shootout: Bosch SX v Fazua Ride 60 v Specialized SL 1.2 v TQ HPR-50
The Orbea Urrun
Orbea has also updated the Urrun - a name which translates to “far” in Basque. The electric mountain bike is powered by a Shimano drive system, but with EP RS Gen2 Mountain Control firmware – which has also been used on their full-suspension Rise eMTB. This tops out at 85Nm, and can be adjusted to your liking through the e-Tube app.
According to Orbea, the Urrun "responds instantly with more power, contributing to a light, natural feel."
It comes with a 630Wh battery and is also compatible with a 210Wh range extender.
The bike again, like the Kemen, isn’t brand new, but updated. The frame has been redesigned at the rear triangle and the claim is that this now offers more flex for impact absorption. The head tube angle is also steeper, and combined with a more angled top tube and longer reach, the frame should benefit from more stability on descents.
Up front you get a 120mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork.
There are two models in the range: the Urrun 10 and 20. The 20 uses a Shimano Cues 11-speed drivetrain, and the 10, Shimano’s 12-speed XT drivetrain. The 10 costs £4,599 and the 20, £3,699.
All bikes are available to buy now from Orbea or a dealer.