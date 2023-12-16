Now then Mardi bum - Moustache has added another e-bike to its urban range

French electric bike brand Moustache has added a new electric bike into its urban line-up called the Mardi 27. This sticks with the firm's longstanding days of the week theme after the Lundi (which we currently have on test, so watch this space for a review), the Samedi and Dimanche etc.
We reviewed the Samedi 27 Xroad 3 Open back in 2021, and found it to be a well-balanced city bike – and this new arrival looks similar.
Moustache has shied away from using its famed ‘M’ shaped handlebars on this bike, opting for a more traditional flat bar design.
And the other big thing that makes the Mardi stand out in the urban range is the decision to use suspension forks. Granted, the Samedi uses them too, but it’s technically within a different category and is labelled “the bike that can do it all.”
There will be two models available: the Mardi 27.4 and 27.6.
Both models use Bosch’s Performance Line mid-drive motor, offering up to 75Nm of maximum torque, but the 27.4 uses Nexus hub gears and a chain drive, whereas the 27.6 uses an Enviolo hub and a Gates Carbon belt drive.
The 27.6 also costs significantly more, at £4,499. The 27.4 starts at £3,499 for the 500Wh battery option, and costs £3,699 for the 625Wh option.
To add to the urban aesthetic, there are rear racks, mudguards and kickstands included.
The Mardi 27 bikes are available to order now from Moustache dealers. For more information head to the Moustache website.