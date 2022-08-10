No prizes for guessing the Ridgeback Errand is an urban utility e-bike

Naming a bike is difficult, so kudos to any brand for swerving meaningless sequences of letters and numbers in favour of an actual word. “It’s called the Errand because the ‘I’m-just-popping-out-for-a-bit’ wasn’t quite as catchy,” explain Ridgeback.
The Ridgeback Errand is quite unashamedly a utility e-bike. That’s not a particularly cool thing, but it is a useful thing – that’s what utility means.
Ridgeback pitch it as, “Something you’ll ride whether you’re commuting to work, off down to the pub, meeting some friends in town or basically going anywhere that’s a bit too far to walk.”
Two attributes stand out in particular. Firstly, they’ve gone for 20" wheels with wide tyres – a decision that is intended to make the bike easier to manoeuvre and store.
Secondly, that big, bold rack. The Errand puts its raison d’etre front and centre. (There are mounting points for a second rack if you also want to put it rear and centre.)
You probably wouldn’t go so far as to call it an e-cargo bike, but practicality is the central concern and the ability to carry stuff is obviously part of that.
It’s also worth pointing out that the Errand comes in a single frame size that is designed to suit riders from 153 to 194cm tall (5ft – 6ft4ins). It’s meant to be a bike that almost anyone can ride. It’s a family bike really – one you can all share.
It’s powered by a Promovec hub motor that can produce up to 54Nm of torque with a 375Wh external battery.
You also get mudguards, integrated lights, hydraulic disc brakes and 8-speed Microshift gears.
The Ridgeback Errand available in three colours: blue, black and red with an RRP of £1,799.