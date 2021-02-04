Ad header

No chain and infinite gears - Oyo e-bike with hydraulic drivetrain hits crowdfunding target

by Feb 4 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
3 comments
Oyo.jpg
Oyo.jpg, by BC Bikes

A smoother ride and reduced maintenance – but how well does it work?

A hydraulic, chain-less e-bike with automatic, “seamless” gears has raised over £30,000 via Indiegogo. The designers, BC Bikes, reckon it delivers, “the smoothest ride you’ll ever have.”

Instead of a chain, Oyo’s system uses hydraulic fluid to convert pedal power into forward motion.

A pressurised liquid is passed from the hydraulic pump to a hydraulic electric motor at the back through tubes inside the bike frame.

Built-in sensors then collect data on your speed, cadence and torque and the gear ratio is automatically changed accordingly.

This is a continuous thing, so you won’t feel shifts between distinct gears. “It’s like there are no gears, yet there are all the gears,” say BC Bikes.

The other big benefit is reduced maintenance. There are fewer moving parts and also, just as crucially, fewer exposed parts – it’s a sealed system – so all the usual chain shenanigans are eliminated.

If there’s a big question as yet unanswered, it’s to do with efficiency. How well does the rider’s physical effort translate into power?

The bike’s priced at $3,599 (about £2,600) with a $1,849 (£1,360) ‘super early bird’ offer via Indiegogo.

So far only a prototype’s been built. The aim is to start mass production next year.

3 comments

2 min 18 sec ago

Haha. Soma fully hydraulic transmission, but mechanical disk brakes?

makes sense. Fluids are messy Wink

1 hour 21 min ago

"we guarantee it, but just to be sure we give you a three year warranty"

So they warrant their guarantee?

Regardless, sounds interesting. My first thought also was how much is lost in the hydraulic drive. But on reflection, I don't suppose the target market cares too much. So long as the battery is good for the efficiency losses, then the other advantages all come to the fore. But if it does turn out to be super efficient then its application to regular bikes would be really interesting.

2 hours 21 min ago

No more bleeding gears. Wait!

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash