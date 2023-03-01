Ad header

New, lighter FLIT M2 gen 2 folding e-bike revealed

Mar 1 2023
FLIT-M2-Gallery-2.jpg, by FLIT

Now with higher torque motor and disc brakes

We loved the original designed-from-the-ground-up FLIT-16 e-folder when we tried it in early 2021. Weight being a key element of a viable train commuting capable electric folder, we felt the 15.35kg of our test model brought it into this category. Now comes news of the FLIT M2 with a claimed weight of 14kg (including battery), a smaller folded size and performance upgrades.

The M2 retains the neat 'tri-fold' of the original FLIT-16 but gains hydraulic disc brakes and what FLIT say is a slightly smaller and lighter yet more powerful rear hub motor. It keeps its single gear and removable battery. The new smaller fold - partly enabled by the single-sided fork - has claimed dimensions of 797 x 600 x 305 mm. 

FLIT-M2-Gallery-1.jpg


Other changes include a custom lightweight crankset, frame-hidden cabling, an anodised frame finish (rather than painted), a colour display and a frame integrated front light to go with the existing rear one.

FLIT state the M2 will be available in August of 2023 with an RRP of £2,499.

Richard Peace's picture

Richard Peace

Richard Peace took to full-time outdoor writing/photojournalism after stints in an office and as an English teacher abroad. His cycling route guide books include the best-selling Ultimate C2C Guide and the Ultimate UK Cycle Route Planner plus Electric Bicycles. He has written for various media about many aspects of cycling

