New, lighter FLIT M2 gen 2 folding e-bike revealed

We loved the original designed-from-the-ground-up FLIT-16 e-folder when we tried it in early 2021. Weight being a key element of a viable train commuting capable electric folder, we felt the 15.35kg of our test model brought it into this category. Now comes news of the FLIT M2 with a claimed weight of 14kg (including battery), a smaller folded size and performance upgrades.
The M2 retains the neat 'tri-fold' of the original FLIT-16 but gains hydraulic disc brakes and what FLIT say is a slightly smaller and lighter yet more powerful rear hub motor. It keeps its single gear and removable battery. The new smaller fold - partly enabled by the single-sided fork - has claimed dimensions of 797 x 600 x 305 mm.
Other changes include a custom lightweight crankset, frame-hidden cabling, an anodised frame finish (rather than painted), a colour display and a frame integrated front light to go with the existing rear one.
FLIT state the M2 will be available in August of 2023 with an RRP of £2,499.