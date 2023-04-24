New brand Beameo launches with range of six affordable e-bikes

New e-bike brand Beameo officially launched their range this weekend at The Cycle Show in London. Based primarily in Wales but with a parent factory in Thailand, Beameo has ambitions to help riders “rediscover joy” with their range of six bikes. They also hope to move all their operations (including manufacturing) to the UK in the future. Intriguingly, they're looking to use their own brand of motors on the full range of e-bikes in the near future.
We had a peek at their various offerings at The Cycle Show, and they are certainly distinctive - plenty of bright colours (although not garish) and interesting designs, with a mix of mid-drive and hub-driven motors depending on the bike. They’re all designed to be affordable as well, with the most expensive model costing £2,100.
The most expensive and most off-road capable is the Beameo Unbound (yes, like the gravel event). It’s most at home on towpaths and bridleways, and less suited to technical riding or difficult trails. It’s a hardtail by design and features Suntour forks, 27.5” wheels, a mid-drive Beameo motor which provides up to 120Nm of torque.
Next is the Beameo Cosmo and Cosmo X. Both are more city oriented, with the Cosmo featuring 26” wheels compared to the Cosmo X’s 700c wheels, and both use rear hub Beameo motors. They're equipped with utility essentials like a rear rack, mudguards, a kickstand and lights. The Cosmo X is designed for smaller riders, with a suggested height range of 160-185cm compared to the Cosmo’s 165-190cm. The Cosmo also has an external battery on the downtube whereas the Cosmo X’s battery is inside the downtube. The Cosmo X is priced at £1,600 and the Cosmo X at £1,625.
The Beameo Classic was one of the most popular Beameo bikes at the demo track at The Cycle Show. It's an understated looking hybrid model with 700c wheels, a rear-hub motor and a 374Wh battery that is estimated to provide a range of between 30km and 60km. It’s priced at £1,350 and is equipped with a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain and mechanical disc brakes.
Perhaps the most distinctive bike in the range is the Beameo Ray. Designed as a commuter bike, it looks like an homage to an old Schwinn Cruiser bike with the intricate top tube design. It’s quite heavy, at 28kg, but for that you get a rear rack, kickstand, integrated lights, mudguards, and a 614Wh battery which has an estimated range of 30-120km. It’s priced at £1,425.
Finally, there's the Beameo Buddy. The only folder in the range, it’s quite hefty at 24kg but more designed for leisure riders than those looking for an easy-to-stow solution on public transport. At £1,725 it’s still a good value proposition, and comes with a mid-drive motor, which is still quite rare on e-folders of this price.
All the bikes come with a five year frame and motor warranty, and a 12-month warranty on components including the battery. Warranty issues and repairs are dealt with by the team in Wales. The Beameo range is available to buy online now, and will also be available through the Bike2Work scheme.