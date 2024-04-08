Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

Legislators in the Netherlands are to close a loophole that allows people to ride modified e-bikes capable of providing power assistance above 25km/h.
While it is already prohibited to ride e-bikes that can provide motor assistance above the 25km/h limit (or to trigger the motor via the throttle alone above a 6km/h limit), authorities can currently only intervene when performance enhancements are actually in use.
This means that any feature by which the user can switch a booster kit on and off – either via a physical switch or an app – enables them to avoid a €310 fine.
We recently reported how Dutch police have begun using roller test benches to test whether e-bikes comply with legislation, but Mark Harbers, the minister in charge of infrastructure and water management policy, said many were sidestepping fines.
His proposal would give officers the ability to impose a fine whenever a bike has a booster kit installed, or where the speed restricter can be disabled. He argues that people should not be able to avoid a fine simply because they are alert to police presence.
The fines are technically for using a vehicle that has not been approved as a moped or scooter and repeated fines can lead to the vehicle being confiscated.
The proposed change will need to be approved by both of the Netherlands’ houses of Parliament, but NL Times reports that this is “likely”.
> Automatic e-bike speed restriction to be trialled in Amsterdam