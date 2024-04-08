Ad header

Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole

by Apr 8 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
3 comments
Netherlands to close e-bike speed modification loophole
2024 Rollerbank Fatbike.jpg, by Netherlands Police

Riders have been able to sidestep fines by switching installed boosters off

Legislators in the Netherlands are to close a loophole that allows people to ride modified e-bikes capable of providing power assistance above 25km/h.

While it is already prohibited to ride e-bikes that can provide motor assistance above the 25km/h limit (or to trigger the motor via the throttle alone above a 6km/h limit), authorities can currently only intervene when performance enhancements are actually in use.

This means that any feature by which the user can switch a booster kit on and off – either via a physical switch or an app – enables them to avoid a €310 fine.

We recently reported how Dutch police have begun using roller test benches to test whether e-bikes comply with legislation, but Mark Harbers, the minister in charge of infrastructure and water management policy, said many were sidestepping fines.

His proposal would give officers the ability to impose a fine whenever a bike has a booster kit installed, or where the speed restricter can be disabled. He argues that people should not be able to avoid a fine simply because they are alert to police presence.

The fines are technically for using a vehicle that has not been approved as a moped or scooter and repeated fines can lead to the vehicle being confiscated.

The proposed change will need to be approved by both of the Netherlands’ houses of Parliament, but NL Times reports that this is “likely”.

> Automatic e-bike speed restriction to be trialled in Amsterdam

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021. He previously contributed news, reviews and more to road.cc and has also had a parallel (largely lapsed) career writing about cricket for various publications.

3 comments

1 hour 37 min ago

Why is the limit so low at 25 km/h?

I don't know how it was picked but you have to remember the motor is there to give assistance to pedalling, not as a replacement. I would therefore guess the argument is that if you can pedal over 25kmh you don't really need more assistance and can just keep pedalling. The assistance is there for e.g. hills, or for the less physically able and so on.

I'm not sure that using the argument that there is a segment of the population who want to go fast on the public roads without pedalling is a good one for setting the assistance limit. After all there are plenty of people who want to, and do, speed in their cars.

If people want to be able to legally do over 25 kmh then they have choices other than a regualr e-bike. There are speed-pedelecs for example (up to 45 kmh IIRC) - it's just, commensurate with their easy speed, you need a drivers license and I believe have to pay registration - and I guess people want the conveneice and freedom of a bike without having to register or follow as many rules, but also want to go past without the effort - but unless you want to deregulate these and presumably regular mopeds - I'm not sure why regulation on e-bikes should be reduced.

3 hours 44 min ago

The real issue is: Why is the limit so low at 25 km/h? That's too slow, which makes people find a way around it. I've never found a road with a 25 km/h speed limit, so who came up with this arbitrary speed and why? North Americans use the same bikes/motors limited to 20 mph / 32 km/h; it would be easy to do the same in Europe, and then I expect that a lot fewer people would feel the need to delimit their bikes. No other private vehicles have such limitations. Motorbikes may be power limited, but still never speed limited. Decent e-bikes cost a lot of money - people want to be able to use the motor that they've paid all that money for during more than 20% of their ride (which is the case for any somewhat capable cyclist).

4 hours 54 min ago

Made this comment before, but dutch police have *long* used roller dynos to test things like mopeds for compliance. I've stood there and watched my moped on a roller dyno as a police officer abused it by overrev'ing back in the early 90s.

The dutch are fastidious about regulation of light vehicles. I seriously doubt testing ebikes is new, and only "begun" recently.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Bodywel T16 e-bike (3).jpg
Bodywel T16
Great for teens, not so great for middle-aged men
Engwe E26 ST (6).jpg
Engwe E26 ST
Great potential as a utility bike but too heavy for leisurely rides
Ecomove Bird M
Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0
Riese & Muller Charger4 Vario
Moustache Lundi 27.5
Romet E-Wagant 3.0
Tern HSD S00