Mycle launches sub-£2k e-cargo bike at inaugural London eBike Festival

UK manufacturer Mycle has launched two new e-bikes at the London eBike Festival, which is currently running alongside this year’s Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace. As well as the Compact Plus, the next generation of its Mycle Compact, it is also launching a £1,899 e-cargo bike – the unambiguously-named Cargo.
The Compact Plus e-folder gains a larger 360Wh battery, a suspension fork and a few other bits and bobs over its predecessor and is priced at £1,299.
The Cargo is perhaps the more notable bike however with a price tag significantly below most other e-cargo bikes on the market.
In our latest rundown of the best e-cargo bikes, half of the eight included cost more than £3,000 with one topping £6,000. Only one that we recommend – Rad Power’s RadWagon – sneaks in under £2,000.
Like the RadWagon, the Mycle Cargo makes use of a rear hub motor. That’s a cost-saving compromise, but as the RadWagon shows, it’s not necessarily a real issue unless you need to haul big loads up big hills.
The Cargo certainly looks well set up for its main job of carrying stuff. Flexibility is generally the order of the day when it comes to e-cargo bikes and it looks like there’ll be a good range of accessories available so that riders can customise the bike to their needs.
This includes child seats, a cargo basket for larger loads, or seat pads and a fixed rail caboose if you need to carry larger children.
The Cargo features 7-speed Shimano gears and a 540Wh battery, plus the option to install a second battery to double the bike’s range.
Both Mycle bikes can be taken for a spin at the London eBike Festival which is on now until Sunday April 24.
Tickets are still available at £16 for an adult ticket, £14 for seniors and students, £7 for children and kids under five get in for free. Entry covers both the Cycle Show and the London eBike Festival.
Other notable e-bikes at the show include the Honbike, which we reported on earlier this week.
The striking feature of the Honbike is the use of a patented shaft drive in place of a chain or belt drive.
Its creators reckon this should be good for over 40,000km without maintenance.
Ridgeback, the official bike partner of the London eBike Festival, will have a range of their bikes there, including the latest Electron S1 and S2.
Ribble will be showing the 10.5kg SL E Hero.
Other e-bike exhibitors include Canyon, Eovolt, Raleigh, Riese & Muller and Specialized, most of whom will be giving you the chance to try their bikes on the event’s test track.