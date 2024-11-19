Moustache recalls Friday 28 and Dimanche 28 and 29 due to potential issue with forks

Moustache has issued a voluntary recall for three of its e-bikes – the Friday 28, the Dimanche 28 and the Dimanche 29 – after uncovering a manufacturing issue that could result in the forks cracking or breaking. Owners are advised to stop riding immediately with free replacement of the fork being offered where necessary.
The issue affects models produced between 2018 and 2024.
In a statement, Moustache said: “It has come to our attention that, in certain cases, these carbon forks could crack or break at the steerer tube on impact (8 cases identified to date out of 10,000 bikes affected by the recall).
“Deviations in production led to variations in the thickness of the carbon in the steerer tube area, which no longer conformed to the initial specifications. With prolonged use or in specific conditions, the risk is known, even if it is very rare.
“Tests have been carried out to pinpoint the problem and identify the batches concerned. The replacement fork uses a manufacturing process that ensures the thickness of the pivot remains stable.
“Moustache does not wish to put its customers at any risk and has therefore pro-actively launched a voluntary recall of these forks.
“It is our responsibility to inform owners as quickly as possible so that they stop using their bikes and bring them back to the shop for a preventive inspection of all bikes delivered until the end of September 2024, as well as a systematic replacement of forks produced before 2022.”
To check whether your bike is affected, you can enter its serial number on a page of the Moustache website dedicated to the recall.
The serial number of your bike can be found on the frame, either under the down tube near the head tube, or on the back of the seat tube between the motor and the rear wheel.
It will also be listed on your purchase invoice. It begins with the letter H, followed by a series of numbers and letters.
If your bike is affected, you will be entitled to a free replacement of the fork, which can be carried out at your local dealer.