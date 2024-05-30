Moustache reinvents the Dimanche frame to launch new road and gravel e-bikes

French electric bike brand Moustache, famed for its urban bikes with the moustache shaped handlebars, has reinvented its Dimanche range with new electric road and gravel bikes. The Dimanche 28 is the road e-bike, and the 29 the gravel model. Both utilise Bosch’s lightweight SX mid-drive system, and come with two frame options. Prices start at €3,599.
A new look, and a new drive system
The reimagined Dimanche electric bikes look far more suave than their predecessors. The external batteries are gone, and instead, an internal (but removable) battery lays in its place in the downtube. The French brand has stuck with Bosch for the drive system, but has gone for the new, lightweight SX mid-drive option that’s becoming popular on more and more weight conscious electric bikes.
Both the Dimanche 28 and 29 e-bikes come with a choice of two frames: open, or crossbar. The open frame essentially just has a lower top tube, making it more of an accessible choice for riders. The crossbar option is more of like you’d see on most gravel and road frames.
The models
Beyond the frame choice, there are three models in the new hierarchies: the 2, 4 and 6. The 2 being the lower end of the range and the 4 the most premium. For both the 28 and 29 Dimanche ranges, that means a Shimano CUES 10-speed drivetrain on the 28.2, and a SRAM Apex AXS 12-speed drivetrain on the 28.6.
It looks like the frame is the same on both the 28 (road) and 29 (gravel) e-bikes, but with differences in the tyres being the main distinguishing points from the two. Well, that and the dropper post on the Dimanche 29 gravel bike.
Prices range from €3,599 for the 28.2 up to €5,999 for the 28.6. The 29.2 costs €3,699 and the 29.6 €5,699.
Within the gravel range you can also choose the ‘EQ’ variant, which comes with some accessories to cater to more bikepacking or commuting requirements. This includes mudguards, a rear rack and a kickstand.
The bikes are available to purchase now from Moustache dealers – although we’ve struggled to see a GBP price so if you’re keen it might be worth getting in touch with your local Moustache retailer.