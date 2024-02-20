Moustache has done a belt drive version of the Lundi

French e-bike firm Moustache has launched the first belt drive version of its popular Lundi city e-bike. We reviewed the Lundi 27.5 recently - the model that sits just below this new 27.6 in the hierarchy - and found it to be one of the most comfortable e-bikes around. Not having a chain to grapple with promises to make it even easier to get along with.
The Lundi was the first e-bike Moustache designed, but even through several iterations its shape and iconic swept back, moustache-like handlebars have remained the same.
The step-through design offers an accessible riding position, while the bars mean you remain upright and more aware of your surroundings.
> The best step-through electric bikes
What’s new?
The current Lundi models come equipped with the Bosch Smart System, and the 27.6 now introduces a belt drive option to the range. This is paired with the Enviolo Trekking gear hub, which offers up to a 380% gear range. This type of gear system means you can change gear when at a standstill by twisting the shifter on the handlebars.
The Lundi 27.6 will come with the same Bosch Performance Line 75Nm motor as on the 27.5. It will also come with the option of a 500Wh or 625Wh Bosch battery. The 500Wh battery model is priced at €4,399 and the 625Wh option at €4,599.
One thing we found with the 27.5 was that the 28kg weight was very noticeable when trying to move the bike around the house. The 27.6 has shaved almost half a kilogram (400g) off this by using the CDX belt drive rather than a chain setup.
Riders can choose between several colourways, including: black, pastel green, stone grey, midnight blue and terracotta.
For more information, visit the Moustache website.