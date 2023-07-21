Mivice's two new e-bike motors should reinforce firm's growing reputation for quality and value

Regular ebiketips readers may have noticed that Mivice's rear hub motor with torque sensor has featured very positively in several reviews over the past 18 months or so. The company has been in business since 2017 but it's taken them until relatively recently to make that good impression - in the UK at least. The firm isn't resting on its laurels however and recently announced two new hub motors that shows a desire to reinforce their reputation as a manufacturer offering a step up in sophistication from more basic motors - but not necessarily a step up in price.
Mivice expands its offering
Eurobike 2023 saw the Chinese e-bike motor specialist showcase the M100 and M200 hub motors, each one targeting a specific niche of the e-bike market.
The Mivice M200 is the more powerful of the two. It claims 45Nm of torque and the motor alone weighs 2.5 kg, which means it sits just above the lightweight hub motor segment.
Mivice's debut rear hub motor system, the M080, weighed the same and that included a lightweight battery and torque sensor. As you might expect, that extra weight and power means Mivice will be targeting a sportier style of higher performance e-bike including lightweight e-cargo bikes. Higher quality e-bikes will be the order of the day too as the M200 is compatible with 12 x 148 thru-axles and 1 x 12-derailleur setups.
The M100 continues the lightweight tradition with a claimed torque of 40Nm and 1.75kg weight. It's also 12-speed compatible, signifying Mivice's targeting of high-end, modern e-bikes.
Other new releases showcased by Mivice at Eurobike include the S200i torque sensor with ISIS Drive Standard compatibility (the ISIS design found on many e-bike-specific cranksets). Again this signifies a move away from budget models to mid and higher priced ones.
There are also two new batteries and a charger. The B540, as the name implies, is a 540Wh pack that accompanies the smaller 360Wh and both will feature Bluetooth wireless communication. The addition of 2A and 5A chargers means this is the first time that Mivice is offering a complete system to manufacturers.
Greater Mivice EU and UK presence
Mivice's successful rise to prominence seems to have been pretty rapid. They were founded in 2017 and 2022 saw the Chinese company establish a Euro HQ in Nuremberg, Germany.
We've been impressed with the Mivice hub motors used in the Tenways CGO600 and CGO800 models, plus the FLIT M2 model we've looked at. (The CGO600 gained a place on our list of the best e-bikes for under £2,000 as recently as last week.)
We look forward to seeing what e-bike manufacturers make of the latest release of Mivice tech.