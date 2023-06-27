Ad header

MiRider announces new 24” wheeled bike, upgrades to GB3 model and derailleur-free gears with a belt drive via G3ARED

by Jun 27 2023
MiRider 24 inch

New colours, Gates Carbon Belt Drive among upgrades

Wigan-based e-bike manufacturer MiRider had a lot on display at Eurobike last week, and luckily we were there to see everything. The brand has big plans that seem to go beyond the small-wheeled folding e-bike realm, including a brand new 24” folder, and a new sister company, G3ARED that will make their patented three-speed gearbox.

 

MiRider One GB3

MiRider GB3 Acid Green.jpg
MiRider GB3 Acid Green


First up let’s talk about the MiRider One GB3. This model is highly rated (by us and elsewhere) and is a stalwart of the cool-looking small-wheeled folding market. New for 2023 and beyond, MiRider has brought out the option of two new colours: Acid Green and Eclipse Red. Both are matte paints, which is something MiRider says they will eventually be bringing to all their colourways on the GB3.

MiRider GB3 Gates Carbon Belt Drive.jpg
MiRider GB3 Gates Carbon Belt Drive


The GB3 will also be getting an upgrade in the form of a Gates Carbon Belt Drive. While there’s nothing wrong with the current belt option, this adds a little premium touch to the overall bike – and it’s a brand that many are familiar with.

 

The brand new 24” e-bike

MiRider 24 inch.jpg
MiRider 24 inch


Perhaps the biggest MiRider Eurobike news was their newest e-bike, a 24” wheeled model. While it doesn't fold in the middle of the frame, it’s still compact and folds at the stem, making it ideal for those short on storage space.

The tyres will be 24 x 2.4” so plenty of width for comfort and perhaps a little bit of off-road terrain. Crucially, this bike will also be equipped with MiRider’s sister company’s G3ARED 3-speed gearbox and a Gates Carbon Belt Drive. It will also come with a 10.5Ah battery (roughly 378Wh based on 36V) and hydraulic disc brakes with mounting points on the front and rear of the frame for racks.

Overall, it has a claimed weight of 21kg, and there will be a choice of three metallic matte colours. Stock is expected to be available at the end of this year or at the start of 2024.

 

G3ARED

MiRider G3ARED (1).jpg
MiRider G3ARED


Finally, the MiRider stand was also host to their three-speed gearbox. It’s been used on the GB3, and now they want to bring it to more brands - thus, it is now a sister company to MiRider, with the headquarters in the same production facility in Wigan.

MiRider say that this gearbox is “designed and developed to equip almost any rear hub motor e-bike” and that it is compatible with both chain and belt drives.

MiRider G3ARED (2).jpg
MiRider G3ARED


