MiRiDER adds larger wheeled folding e-bike to its range – and it’s available with that unusual three-speed gearbox

We loved the MiRiDER One so much we named it our e-bike of the year for 2022/23. If your view was that it would have been better if it had 20in wheels… great news! The MiRiDER 20’s coming out later this month.
We reviewed what was at the time the MiRiDER One in 2021 and subsequently the MiRiDER One GB3. The latter retained the punchy motor, nippy throttle and funky-looking fold-in-half style magnesium frame, but added a three-speed gearbox situated within the chainwheel body.
Since then, the Wigan-based brand has added a compact e-bike, the MiRiDER 24 – and again there’s a version available with the G3ARED gearbox. We loved that one too.
Since the arrival of the 24in-wheeled MiRiDER 24, the 16in-wheeled folder has been referred to as the MiRiDER 16. The upcoming MiRiDER 20 therefore slots in the middle and given all of the above it’s surely no great surprise to hear that there will be single-speed and three-speed versions available. As with the other two bikes, the latter will come with a Gates belt drive instead of a chain.
"We are excited to introduce our full range of e-bikes to the market," said marketing director Martin Higginson. "Our goal has always been to provide customers with the best possible e-bike experience, and we believe that these latest MiRiDER models will help us achieve that goal. However riders want to enjoy an electric bike, we have the perfect model to suit their needs."
Like the 16, the 20 is a folding e-bike. While the wheels should make for a smoother ride, they’ll obviously result in a slightly larger and heavier bike.
The single-speed version of the 16 came in at 17.65kg on our scales, whereas the 20 is listed at 20kg. Similarly, the smaller bike’s 67cm x 66cm x 43cm folded package unavoidably grows to 78cm x 69cm x 46cm.
The MiRiDER 20 single speed will cost £1,795 while the GB3 model will be available for £2,795.
Both will be available to order later this month with deliveries beginning in November. For more information, visit mirider.co.uk