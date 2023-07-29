Ad header

Mate UK enters administration - auction of goods to be held next month

by Jul 29 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Mate UK enters administration - auction of goods to be held next month
MATE City+ - full bike.jpg, by dave atkinson

Danish brand appears to pull out of direct sales to UK

18 months after opening their first store in the country, the UK arm of Mate e-bikes has gone into administration. An auction of their goods is set to take place on August 2, held by Hilco Global Auction. The news comes after Mate UK was prosecuted last year for selling 750W 20mph e-bikes.

According to information available on Companies House, Mate Ebike UK Ltd entered liquidation on June 12, 2023, just over a month after director Harris Bin Umair Qureshi left the company.

The Mate UK website has not disappeared, but instead says ‘opening soon.’ Mate did not respond when ebiketips invited it to comment on what the development means for UK customers. However, the rest of the company does not appear to be impacted, with sales still going ahead abroad. UK customers can also still buy Mate bikes from other retailers.

The items that are set to be auctioned include:

• 18 Boxed Mate X / Mate City Electric Bikes (RRP £1,995 - £2,950) Including Limited Edition Palm Angels Models
• 12 Unboxed Mate X / Mate City Electric Bikes (RRP £1,995 - £2,950). Some Unused.
• A Range of Mate Accessories and Parts Including Boxed Mate 3 Pin Lithium Ion Batteries
• Various High Quality Cycling Accessories, Some Available Individually, Others in Lots
• Shop Display Unit and Ancillary Items Such as 65 Inch Flatscreen TVs
• Park Tool Deluxe Single Arm Electric Bike Repair Stands
• Vauxhall Movano Ecoflex Panel Van, Registration No. M88 BKE, 2019, Mileage 79654, Rear View Camera
• Mitsubishi Cdia 15 Tripple Mast Electric Fork Lift, Model FB15 PNT, Date of Manufacture 2012

Mate Ebike UK operated separately to the mainland Mate brand, and had one brick and mortar location in London.

Last year Hi-Fi Confidential Ltd T/A MATE Bike UK and operating from that address was prosecuted for selling powerful e-bikes with 750W motors that did not meet EAPC regulations. The brand pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was required to issue a recall for all affected bikes.

> VanMoof declared bankrupt – e-bikes remain functional for now but repairs will not be carried out

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

2023 Trek Fuel EXe 9.5
Trek Fuel EXe 9.5
An excellent quality trail eMTB with a superb drive system - as long as you don't want to ride epic distances
Ampler Curt 11 speed
Super Soco TSx
Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus
Rad Power Bikes RadRhino 6 Plus