London’s Santander Cycles expanding e-bike fleet from 600 bikes to 2,000 this summer

Santander Cycles is expanding the size of its e-bike fleet this summer, from the current 600 bikes to 2,000 in a move that will “make it even easier for Londoners to find an affordable e-bike”.
Santander introduced e-bikes to its fleet in 2022. More than 750,000 e-bike hires have taken place since then, with double the number of hires per bike per day compared to the original unassisted bikes.
The additional e-bikes will boost capacity and will be distributed across key central London locations, said Transport for London (TfL). They can be docked at any of the scheme's 800 docking stations. The e-bikes are also serviced on-street by technicians riding cargo bikes or in electric vans.
TfL and Santander are also introducing a new £3 Day Pass on March 3 - allowing unlimited journeys under half an hour within 24 hours. Hires longer than 30 minutes will incur an extra £1.65 for each additional 30 minutes.
The scheme’s e-bikes will however cost an additional £1 per half hour with the Day Pass. They are otherwise available for £3.30 per 30-minute ride for non-members and customers without a Day Pass, or a fare of £1 per 60 minutes for monthly and annual members.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The e-bikes have proved hugely popular since they were introduced and help break down the barriers that stop some people from cycling. The new day pass rate will also make Santander bikes one of the most affordable ways to travel in the capital.
“I'm determined to continue building a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone, and Santander Cycles plays a hugely important role in making active travel around the city as accessible as possible.”
David Eddington, TfL's head of cycle hire, said: “Santander Cycle e-bike usage in the capital is now more popular than ever so these additional e-bikes will allow more people to be able to access them.
“Santander Cycles has played an important role in encouraging more people to cycle and we look forward to seeing more Londoners making use of both the scheme's e-bikes and mechanical bikes to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone in London.”