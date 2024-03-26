Ad header

Lemmo's e-bike with a clutch hits the UK

by Mar 26 2024
Lemmo One MK2 model.jpg, by LEMMO

Switch between e-bike and analogue riding at the 'twist of a cap'

Berlin-based brand Lemmo has finally launched the Lemmo One in the UK. We first reported on the unique clutch based drive system the Lemmo One uses last year, and now it looks like the bike (in fact an updated version called the Mk2) is ready for the UK market.
 

What’s special about the Lemmo One Mk2?

Most people will tend to look straight at the downtube, bottom bracket and hubs to decipher whether or not they’re looking at an electric bike. But in the case of the Lemmo One, you need to look elsewhere – to the compact little box within the frame.

This box, also known as the Smartpac, houses all the main bits that make a bike electric: think motor controller, a 540Wh battery, GPS tracking and charge ports. The actual motor is in the rear hub, but wouldn’t it be more fun to think it was all inside this little box instead?

Lemmo claims the battery provides a range of up to 100km, and the rear hub motor provides up to 52Nm of torque.

Lemmo One MK2 Studio.jpg


Including the weight of the Smartpac, the Lemmo One weighs 18kg. Without the Smartpac, it weighs 15kg.

For the upgraded Mk2, users get a torque sensor in the rear wheel, a phone holder accessory, saddle suspension and Apple’s ‘Find My’ system within the frame. It retains the innovative clutch system that allows users to switch from ‘electric’ to ‘manual’ at the twist of a knob on the rear hub motor.

The Lemmo One Mk2 comes in three sizes, ST (step-through), L and XL and has three colour options of sand, grey and green. Users can choose between chain driven Shimano Deore gearing or single-speed Gates Carbon Belt drive options.

The bikes are available to buy from the Lemmo website now, with prices starting at £2,049 for the chain drive option, and £100 more for the belt drive.

