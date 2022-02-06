Leeds considers £2m docked e-bike share scheme

Leeds City Council's executive board is to discuss whether to fund a £2m fully docked e-bike share scheme in the city. A report recommending the project has suggested that e-bikes would represent an easier option than regular share bikes for new users.
Funding for the project is being sought from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).
If approved on Wednesday February 9, the proposal and business case will be considered by the combined authority on March 17.
The scheme would see a network of around 630 e-bikes rolled out across 140 hubs/docking stations. These would initially be located in areas of high demand; around the city centre, near segregated cycle routes and along key corridors.
Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate at Leeds City Council, commented: “We want Leeds to be a city where you don’t need to own a car and a key part of that is expanding and supporting our cycling network. Cycling is a great way to travel for short journeys, as well as long, and this proposal will make it easier for people to make that change.
“Introducing an e-bike scheme will send a strong message, to the public and businesses, that Leeds is a modern, forward-looking city and is serious about tackling the climate emergency.”
Hayden said she had tried riding an e-cargo trike last year and found it easy to do in everyday clothes, even with a heavy load in the box.
“I appreciate however, e-bikes are more expensive to purchase than conventional bikes and therefore for the public to be able to access low-cost, easy access e-bikes through a docked, public electric bike hire scheme will give everyone the opportunity.”